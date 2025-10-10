The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Uganda on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This auspicious occasion is a moment to honour the sacrifices of the Ugandan people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty, and to reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey since attaining independence. Uganda has played an important role in advancing African solidarity, peacekeeping, and regional integration, in line with the ideals of Pan-Africanism and the vision of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

The African Union applauds Uganda’s contributions to regional stability, continental initiatives, and its commitment to the principles of unity, democracy, and sustainable development. The celebration of this Independence Day is not only a national milestone, but also a reaffirmation of Africa’s collective aspiration for peace, prosperity, and shared progress.

May Uganda continue to shine as a beacon of Africa’s resilience and promise. Let us all draw inspiration from its journey as we collectively strive for a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated continent.

Happy Independence Day!