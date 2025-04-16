On Tuesday 22 April 2025, Accra, the capital of Ghana, will be decorated in the ECOWAS colours to mark the official launch of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sub-regional institution. Ministers and personalities from the Member States are expected to attend this major event, which will mark the start of a series of events that will take place in all the capital cities of ECOWAS Member States throughout 2025.

The President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani MAHAMA, will kick off the activities planned as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS. The Accra event will be marked by a series of colourful performances, including the presentation of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee logo and theme, as well as artistic and cultural performances recounting the history of ECOWAS from its creation in Lagos by the Founding Fathers, through its various reforms to the successes and major achievements in the Member States.

As a reminder, the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government strongly recommended that the institution’s 50th anniversary be celebrated with great visibility in each Member State. In line with this recommendation, the members of the ECOWAS Administrative and Financial Committee met virtually in February 2025 to validate the programme of activities to be carried out in each of the Member States.

Established on 28 May 1975 in Lagos, Nigeria, ECOWAS remains the best organised Regional Economic Community and has to its credit numerous achievements and programmes that facilitate regional integration and the development of the populations of its Member States.