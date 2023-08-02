The Bahamian Government welcomes the Government of Kenya’s decision to answer the Haitian Government’s request for security support with a commitment of 1,000 police officers to lead a multinational force. For our part, The Bahamas has committed 150 persons to support the multi-national force once authorized by the United Nations Security Council. We now urge the passing of a UN Security Council Resolution in support of this force.

The Bahamas looks forward to working with Kenya and other partners in Haiti to assist in efforts to bring about peace and stability. We appreciate that this is, as the Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua stated, a decision to, “[stand] with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism.” We also look forward to cooperating with hemispheric partners including the United States and Canada.

The Bahamas will continue to support the CARICOM led Eminent Persons Group, which includes former Prime Ministers Perry Christie, Dr Kenny Anthony of St Lucia, and Bruce Golding of Jamaica, and the Organization of American States’ Haiti Working Group chaired by Trinidad and Tobago. These regional and Diasporic approaches to addressing insecurity caused by gang violence are critical to creating a safe space to foster political consensus and to restore democratic order.