The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) marked its 50th anniversary last month with the launch of the Arab-Africa Financial Consortium, which aims to enhance financial cooperation between the two regions. To further attract Arab capital and technical support to West Africa, BADEA President Sid Ould Tah will participate as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference in Dakar this December.

Based in Khartoum, BADEA has funded over 700 projects across 44 African nations, with total investments surpassing $6 billion. The bank's lending strategy focuses on four key areas: infrastructure, agricultural value chains, private sector development and trade financing and support for SMEs. At MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024, Ould Tah is expected to discuss strategies for de-risking and accelerating funding for infrastructure projects across the region, with a focus on Senegal.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.msgbcoilgasandpower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

BADEA has established a strong presence in Senegal, managing one of the largest and most successful project portfolios within both ECOWAS and WAEMU. As of March 2023, BADEA's commitments to Senegal totaled nearly $700 million, funding 95 initiatives. The bank has financed a variety of public sector projects, including 28 infrastructure developments that span transportation, water supply, sanitation, healthcare and urban and rural development. Notable projects include the Joal-Samba Dia-Djiffère road, the Linguère-Matam road and the drinking water supply system in the Saloum Delta region.

"Infrastructure is the backbone of energy development, enabling the effective and sustainable exploitation of natural resources for the benefit of local communities. BADEA plays a crucial role in not only mobilizing capital for critical infrastructure projects, but also connecting the MSGBC region with the broader Arab investment community,” said Sandra Jeque, Conference Director at Energy Capital&Power.