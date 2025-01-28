The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org) is proud to continue its work on the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS 2.0), a program designed to enhance the trade capacity and competitiveness of Arab states. Building on past achievements, AfTIAS 2.0 is focused on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to navigate global markets and expand intra-regional trade.

With an emphasis on policy reform and capacity building, AfTIAS 2.0 addresses the core challenges faced by businesses across the region, fostering economic development and facilitating trade.

The AfTIAS 2.0 program is implemented across 10 Arab countries, all of which are members of the League of Arab States. These countries are the primary beneficiaries of the program, which aims to promote economic integration and sustainable development through trade in the Arab region.

One of the flagship initiatives under AfTIAS 2.0 is the Jordan Export Launchpad, which aims to equip Jordanian SMEs with the skills and resources to access international markets. In partnership with the Trade Facilitation Office (TFO) Canada and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), the 13-month program offered specialized training to help export-ready businesses succeed globally. The initiative reflects AfTIAS 2.0’s commitment to fostering economic growth and creating jobs across the Arab region by enhancing the export potential of local enterprises.

The program concluded with a graduation ceremony on October 28th, where 27 trainers received certifications. The event featured key figures, including JEDCO’s CEO, a representative from the Canadian Embassy, and TFO Canada's Executive Director, who participated virtually.

Another successful project under AfTIAS 2.0 is the initiative by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport. This project established a comprehensive mechanism and database to support the shipbuilding and repair industry in Arab countries, marking a major achievement in regional collaboration. It underscores the program's strategic focus on developing key industries to drive economic integration across the Arab world.

Also, under AfTIAS 2.0, is Egypt’s Training is a STEP towards Exports (STEP) Project. The STEP project is a comprehensive program designed to equip Egyptian youth and SMEs with the necessary skills to successfully navigate the global export market. By providing targeted training in agricultural production and manufacturing, the program aims to enhance the competitiveness of the country’s exports and create new opportunities for economic growth. Through the program, participants will receive valuable guidance on accessing loans and funding to support their export endeavors.

In Algeria, the AfTIAS 2.0 program is working to strengthen the agri-food and beverage sector through a project focused on improving the business environment for SMEs and enhancing institutional support. This 16-month initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, ALGEX, and the International Trade Centre (ITC), seeks to bolster Algeria's export competitiveness and contribute to the country’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Through AfTIAS 2.0, we are dedicated to enhancing the trade capabilities of SMEs in the Arab region, thus driving economic growth and promoting sustainable development," explained Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC). "This program exemplifies our commitment to reducing economic disparities and fostering regional market integration."

AfTIAS 2.0 continues to support a wide range of projects across the region, strengthening competitiveness, eliminating trade barriers, and fostering economic resilience. The program works in close partnership with key institutions, including the League of Arab States (LAS) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), to ensure that capacity building, infrastructure development, and institutional strengthening remain central to its goals.

By fostering intra-regional trade and reducing reliance on imports, AfTIAS 2.0 addresses economic inequalities and promotes sustainable growth across the Arab world.

About the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS):

Launched in 2013 by the ITFC on behalf of the Islamic Development Bank Group, the AfTIAS program aims to strengthen trade capacities and foster economic integration within the Arab region. Operating under the World Trade Organization's Aid for Trade framework, the initiative plays a vital role in helping Arab countries overcome trade barriers and enhance their participation in global markets.

AfTIAS 2.0, launched in 2021, builds on the accomplishments of its first phase to address regional trade challenges and improve the efficiency and inclusivity of the international trade environment in the Arab region. It focuses on creating job opportunities, contributing to sustainable development, and prioritizing key sectors such as food security, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and cross-border trade.

The program enjoys key support from donors, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Mauritania, the Islamic Development Bank, ITFC, the Trade Development Fund, and AOAD. It collaborates with leading organizations such as ITC, AOAD, the League of Arab States, the Arab Tourism Organization, and the Trade Facilitation Office Canada (TFO).