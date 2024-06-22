The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has successfully airlifted vital examination materials to over 21 locations, just days before the weeklong National High School Examinations are set to begin this Saturday.

This timely operation ensures that all children, even in hard-to-reach areas, can fully participate in the upcoming national exams.

At the request of the Ministry of Education, ATMIS Uganda and Burundi utility helicopters transported the exam materials from Mogadishu to four Federal Member States – Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubaland – as well as the Banadir region.

The SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef emphasised the mission’s multifaceted role. “While our primary mandate is maintaining security, we acknowledge that true peace and stability are built on a foundation of education and human development. This support ensures that approximately 37,200 students across Somalia have equal access to education, regardless of their location, and will be prepared for future challenges and opportunities.”