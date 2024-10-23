From October 23–25, 2024, AU-IBAR will be present at the Extraordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Water and Environment (STC-ARDWE). Held at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this significant meeting will bring together Ministers and Experts from Member States of the African Union (AU) who are in charge of areas like agriculture, forestry, fisheries, cattle, rural development, water, and the environment, among others.

Key Focus of the Meeting

The STC-ARDWE session is set to focus on several significant agenda items, including the review of the draft Ten-Year Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Action Plan (2026-2035). The ministers will also examine the Kampala Declaration on CAADP, which outlines transformative approaches for Africa's agri-food systems. The outcomes of this session will provide critical policy guidance and recommendations to the African Union Heads of State and Government, which will be considered at the AU Summit in January 2025 in Kampala, Uganda.

Technical Meeting and Ministerial Session

The event will begin with a two-day technical meeting of senior officials and experts from October 23rd to 24th, where participants will review key documents and prepare a report for the ministers. The Ministerial Session, scheduled for October 25th, will offer an opportunity for interactive dialogue between the ministers and strategic stakeholders, where the reviewed documents will be presented for further input and recommendations to the AU Executive Council.

AU-IBAR's Presentation on Fisheries and Aquatic Biodiversity

One of the critical issues AU-IBAR will present at the meeting is the status of the African Union Centres of Excellence in Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation, and Ecosystems Management. This presentation will be led by Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR. The centres of excellence aim to support AU Member States in maximizing the potential of Africa's water bodies for sustainable development, fostering economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation.

The fisheries and aquaculture sectors are key contributors to Africa’s GDP, livelihoods, and food security, but they face threats from unsustainable practices that endanger aquatic biodiversity and ecosystems. The AU Centres of Excellence are part of the larger Conserving Aquatic Biodiversity in the Africa Blue Economy initiative, which seeks to strengthen policy, regulatory frameworks, and institutional capacities across AU Member States and Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

Historical Context and Progress

The establishment of these Centres of Excellence responds to various AU decisions and recommendations, including:

2014 Joint Ministerial Conferences requesting the creation of centres of excellence in fisheries, aquaculture, and aquatic biodiversity.

The African Blue Economy Strategy, endorsed by the Third Ordinary Session of the STC-ARDWE, which highlighted fisheries and aquatic conservation as essential areas for Africa’s blue growth.

2021 Fourth Ordinary Session of the STC, which urged the AU to continue assessing institutions for selection as centres of excellence in relevant fields.

Since these recommendations, AU-IBAR has made significant progress, with experts conducting evaluations and endorsing eight institutions as AU Centres of Excellence. A total of six more institutions were selected through subsequent calls for expressions of interest. These institutions include:

Makerere University, Uganda – College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources, and Biosecurity

Stellenbosch University, South Africa – Division of Aquaculture

University of Namibia, Namibia – Department of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences

Pwani University, Kenya – School of Pure and Applied Sciences

University of Ghana, Ghana – Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences

University of Nairobi, Kenya – Departments of Biology and Geography

Conclusion

The Extraordinary Session of the STC-ARDWE is a critical event for advancing Africa’s agricultural, environmental, and blue economy goals. With AU-IBAR’s active involvement, particularly in promoting sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, and biodiversity conservation, this session will help shape the future of the continent's sustainable development strategies. One key issue that remains essential is the inclusion of animal resources in the CAADP Strategy and Action Plan (2026-2035). As livestock, fisheries, and aquaculture play pivotal roles in supporting livelihoods, boosting food security, and contributing to economic growth across Africa, their integration into the CAADP framework is vital for the overall success of Africa's agricultural transformation.

The outcomes of this session, including policy guidance on the inclusion of animal resources, will influence key decisions to be made at the AU Summit in 2025, marking an important step toward realizing Africa’s vision of inclusive, sustainable, and resilient agri-food systems.