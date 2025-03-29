The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep shock and unequivocally condemns the heinous terrorist attack carried out by Boko Haram on 24 March 2025 against the Cameroonian military in Wulgo, within the Lake Chad Basin. The attack, executed using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), underscores the evolving threats posed by terrorist groups in the region.

The Chairperson extends heartfelt condolences on behalf of the African Union to the families of the fallen soldiers, as well as to the Government and people of Cameroon. He further wishes a swift and full recovery to those wounded in the attack.

This reprehensible act of violence reinforces the urgent need to intensify counterterrorism efforts to eradicate Boko Haram and other extremist elements operating in the Lake Chad Basin. The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s unwavering solidarity with Cameroon and all member states of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). He reaffirms the AU’s commitment to mobilizing and providing the necessary resources to strengthen collective security efforts, eliminate armed groups, and advance the goal of silencing the guns across the region.

The African Union remains steadfast in its resolve to support regional and international initiatives aimed at restoring peace, stability, and security in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond.