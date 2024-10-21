AU-IBAR has officially launched the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform Technical Pillar Planning and Stakeholder Engagement Workshop in Naivasha, from October 21 to 24, 2024. This workshop brings together key stakeholders from government, development partners, regional economic communities, the private sector, and pastoral communities involved in pastoral development across Africa. It aims is to address the challenges facing pastoralist communities while unlocking the vast potential of pastoral markets on the continent. The event is expected to be graced by Hon. Jonathan Mueke, Principal Secretary State Department of Livestock Development during the opening session slated for 22nd October 2024.

The workshop aims to assess policy environment, data ecosystems, and pastoralist integration in livestock markets for pastoral livestock marketing. It includes reviewing priority areas, completing the Three Pillars Assessment Questionnaire, forming Technical Working Groups, and promoting synergized engagement among stakeholders for sustainable operationalization of the APMD Platform.

Pastoral communities are central to Africa's economic and social landscape, especially in arid and semi-arid regions where livestock provides livelihoods for millions. Despite their critical role, pastoralism faces persistent challenges, such as limited market access, climate change, and policy gaps, which have hindered its full potential. The APMD Platform is therefore designed to provide practical solutions to these challenges. The platform’s three key pillars—policy development, data ecosystems, and private-sector integration—are expected to drive sustainable growth and transformation in pastoral markets.

The workshop focuses on the Pastoral Livestock Marketing Chain, analyzing its challenges and opportunities for system resilience and sector transformation, integrating private sectors, assessing the chain, outlining the implementation plan, forming lighthouse technical working groups, and synergizing priority interventions.

Over the next few days, discussions will focus on three primary pillars:

1. Enabling Policy Environment – Establishing a supportive policy framework for pastoral market integration, while safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of pastoral communities.

2. Functional Data Ecosystem – Enhancing access to reliable data, crucial for decision-making, market transparency, and ensuring competitive participation by pastoralists.

3. Private-Sector Integration – Fostering partnerships between pastoralists and private enterprises to improve livestock marketing, trade infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

As Kenya is one of the identified “lighthouse” countries for the APMD project, the lessons learned here are expected to guide other African nations seeking to enhance their pastoral markets. The APMD Platform will contribute to four key African Union strategies: Agenda 2063, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), the Policy Framework for Pastoralism in Africa, and the Livestock Development Strategy for Africa (LiDeSA). It will focus on economic inclusion, job creation, sustainable livestock practices, rural resilience, and investment in the livestock sector, while protecting pastoral communities' rights and enhancing value chains and cross-border trade.

This workshop serves as a platform for rich discussions and exchange of ideas to enhance pastoral communities' resilience and drive market transformation. As emphasized by the Director, the future success of pastoral markets in Africa will depend on the collective efforts of governments, development partners, and the private sector.

The event sets the stage for developing innovative solutions, actionable recommendations, and collaborative approaches that will ensure the sustainable development of pastoralism, benefiting communities and economies across Africa. The APMD Platform, funded by the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation is poised to be a catalyst for change in Africa’s livestock sector, offering new pathways to economic growth, poverty alleviation, and food security. Over the next few days, participants will work toward finalizing actionable steps to realize the vision of a robust, resilient, and competitive African pastoral market.