The African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony celebrated the remarkable achievements and pioneering efforts of leading professionals and organizations in Africa’s energy sector. Taking place on October 17 in Cape Town on the eve of the first day of the conference, the Awards Ceremony served as both a celebration and inspiration, setting a strong benchmark for others across the continent.

With Africa’s energy sector growing from strength to strength, the efforts by the awarded companies and individuals serve as central. The #AEW2023 award winners included:

AEC Lifetime Achievement Award: Namibian President Hage Geingob and Senegalese President Macky Sall

Celebrating individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and impact in Africa, the 2023 AEC Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes two leaders in Africa: Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

President Geingob has been instrumental in shaping Namibia’s regulatory environment in a way that has made it highly attractive for foreign players. As a result, the country witnessed five major discoveries in two years while a series of projects have kicked off across the green hydrogen, mining and infrastructure sectors.

In Senegal, President Sall has shown inspirational leadership, with significant progress made in energy. The country is set to produce first oil and gas from the Sangomar and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim fields next year while continues to attract significant investment across the entire economy.

H.E. Mohamed S. Barkindo Award: Keith Hill

Representing the highest honor bestowed upon an individual, the H.E. Mohamed S. Barkindo Award recognizes the outstanding and enduring contributions made by individuals in Africa’s energy sector. This year, the H.E. Mohamed S. Barkindo Award celebrates the outstanding achievements of Keith Hill, former President and CEO of Africa Oil Corp.

National Oil Company of the Year Award: Sonangol

Angola’s National Oil Company (NOC) Sonangol represented the winner of the NOC of the Year Award for 2023, in recognition of the company’s forward-thinking approach, commitment to local content, and drive towards making energy poverty history by 2030.

Gas Monetization of the Year Award: Congo LNG

Awarded to the company making notable strides towards monetizing the continent’s gas reserves, the winner of the Gas Monetization of the Year Award for 2023 was Congo LNG – a company committed to supplying sustainable gas to both Africa and the global market.

CEO of the Year Award: Mike Sangster

As SVP of Investor Relations for French multinational energy company TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster has been at the forefront of much of the company’s success. This year, Sangster scooped the CEO of the Year Award for his ongoing efforts and unwavering commitment to the energy industry.

ESG Leader Award: Oando

In the age of the energy transition, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is a critical component of energy developments, and Nigerian-based Oando PLC is spearheading efforts to deliver sustainable energy solutions through innovative measures. Oando represented the winner of the ESG Leader Award during AEW 2023.

Operational Excellence Leader Award: Perenco

Honoring exceptional achievements in operational efficiency, performance and best practices within the energy industry, the Operational Excellence Leader Award for 2023 was given to Perenco, an independent oil and gas company advancing sustainable developments continent-wide.

Media Award: Iain Essau and Ajong Mbapndah

The AEW 2023 Media Award recognizes the outstanding achievements within the journalism, communication and media coverage industry. This year, the winners included Iain Essau from Upstream. Essau has, for over two decades, delivered accurate and timely reports on Africa’s energy industry, and his work has been instrumental in informing decision-making continent-wide. Additionally, Ajong Mbapndah, a driving force behind Pan African Visions, has shown dedication to providing insightful coverage on Africa’s energy industry.

