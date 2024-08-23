The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) wishes to set the record straight: Paul Sinclair, formerly of Africa Oil Week, has no affiliation with the AEC. We categorically deny any claims suggesting otherwise and urge all parties to refrain from spreading misinformation. As the authoritative voice of Africa's energy sector, we value accuracy and transparency in our communications.

The AEC wishes to address a matter of clarity regarding Paul Sinclair's involvement with our organization. Paul Sinclair joined our board but withdrew his membership within 24 hours, utilizing his brief association to negotiate a deal with HYVE. We categorically deny any ongoing affiliation with Paul Sinclair or his subsequent endeavors.

This incident highlights the importance of accuracy and transparency in our communications. As the leading voice of Africa's energy sector, we value truthfulness and reject any misinformation. The AEC and African Energy Week remain committed to our mission of advancing Africa's energy development, fostering inclusivity and empowering local talent and resources.

Furthermore, African Energy Week (AEW) and Africa Oil Week (AOW) are distinct and separate events. Scheduled in November 4-8 in Cape Town and hosted by the AEC, AEW is dedicated to the advancement of African energy and the development of African talent and resources. Under this year’s theme, Enabling Growth Through and Enabling Environment, AEW’s focus is on the empowerment of Africa’s energy sector, emphasizing inclusivity and growth for the continent. The mission is to ensure that Africa’s energy narrative is led by African voices and that the continent’s potential is fully recognized and utilized.

In contrast AOW, now under the leadership of Sankofa Events and Paul Sinclair, has different priorities and orientations. In the past, AOW’s actions ­– taking an African event out of Africa and into Dubai­ – have clearly demonstrated a disregard for Africa’s energy sector and its needs. Its failure to adhere to local content policies and the absence of African leadership reveal a troubling preference for external interests over genuine support for Africa’s development. By relocating its event outside of Africa, AOW perpetuated harmful stereotypes and power dynamics, depriving African energy professionals, entrepreneurs and policymakers of a vital platform to drive progress and address critical energy challenges. The Chamber therefore wants to re-emphasize that AEW stands in stark contrast to this approach and is firmly committed to inclusivity and the advancement of Africa’s energy future.

As we move forward, the AEC and AEW remain committed to our mission of fostering Africa-centric dialogue and solutions. AEW remains committed to driving progress on African soil, addressing energy poverty and supporting local content development – including the development of African youth and women in the energy sector. AEW stands apart with its commitment to Africa’s energy future and social and economic development, making it a pivotal platform for genuine African advancement.

“Let’s be clear: Paul Sinclair is not associated with the AEC. Furthermore, AEW and AOW are two entirely separate events. AEW is solely focused on advancing Africa’s energy sector with an emphasis on inclusivity and local development, unlike events that fail to reflect Africa’s true needs. The Chamber and AEW are driven by a powerful mandate: to eradicate energy poverty by and for the people of Africa. Any confusion or misleading claims are not only false but serve to undermine the genuine progress we are making for Africa,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The AEC remains steadfast in its mission to champion Africa’s energy development, fostering an environment where African voices lead the dialogue on the continent’s energy future.