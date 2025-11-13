Starting this Tuesday, 11 November 2025, follow live and exclusively on Africa24 Group channels (https://Africa24TV.com/) the ceremony marking the first export of Simandou iron ore. This marks the fulfilment of the commitments made by Djiba Diakité, Chairman of the Simandou 2040 Strategic Committee, to the President of the Republic, Mamadi DOUMBOUYA, on 28 October 2025.

Based on five strategic pillars, Simandou 2040 is an ambitious plan to transform Guinea's resources into development, human capital and industrialisation.

The ceremony is being attended by several guest countries, including the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, and several other African leaders.

About the Simandou 2040 Project

The Simandou 2040 mega project, including mines and infrastructure, is considered the largest mining investment in sub-Saharan Africa. A consortium between Simandou (WCS) and the Guinean government, it includes the construction of 650 kilometres of railway linking the Simandou mountains to the port of Morébaya, as well as a state-of-the-art mineral terminal.

The extracted ore, which is exceptionally pure (more than 65% iron), could make Guinea one of the world's leading exporters by 2026. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), exploitation of the site could increase Guinea's GDP by 26% by 2030 and generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

