From November 12 to 14, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com/) will provide exceptional coverage of the 2025 edition of the Afreximbank Compliance Forum, held under the theme: Artificial intelligence for safer and more transparent trade, thanks to a modern AML/CFT/FP compliance framework.

This edition of ACF2025 aims to be a forum for reflection on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it is transforming the compliance landscape across Africa and its diaspora.

ACF2025 : A major three-day event:

12–13 November: Launch ceremony and panel discussions

Launch ceremony and panel discussions 14 November: Launch of the African Association of Financial Sector Compliance Professionals (AACPFS)

About the Afreximbank Compliance Forum :

The Afreximbank Compliance Forum (ACF2025) is a leading event that will examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping compliance across Africa, enabling organisations to improve their competitiveness and agility through digital transformation.

Participants will examine the role of AI in improving risk assessment, fraud detection, and efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, while addressing the need for robust compliance policies to ensure the responsible use of AI technology.

As a leading forum, the ACF continues to foster dialogue between regulators, banks, and various stakeholders to address compliance challenges and seize opportunities in Africa's dynamic financial landscape.

About the Africa24 Group:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with Africa24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more.…

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment :

AFRICA24 TV : Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English : Leading African news source exclusively in English.

: Leading African news source exclusively in English. AFRICA24 Infinity : The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture.

: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport : Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers) ... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.

