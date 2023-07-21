Africa Sports Unified (ASU) (www.ASUnified.com), a leading sports business organisation dedicated to connecting and development a sustainable Pan-African sports ecosystem, is delighted to announce the launch of the Africa Sports Unified Connex Summit. In partnership with the leading international law firm Charles Russell Speechlys LLP, the inaugural summit will take place on the 20th of October in London, gathering executive leaders and key decision makers within the sports industry from across the continent and beyond.

The ASU Connex Summit aims to revolutionise the sports landscape in Africa by fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation. It will serve as a platform for building effective relationships, unearthing solutions, and discussing critical topics to the advancement of sports in Africa.

Key Highlights of the Africa Sports Unified Connex Summit:

Invaluable Knowledge Gained

Through the Keynote speakers, panel discussions, roundtables and delegates, insight will be gained from industry experts and thought leaders on their experiences and success stories, providing invaluable knowledge.

Global Audience. African Focused.

The Summit will provide an environment that focuses on the Pan-African sports industry, but with a global audience in attendance. From governance, sponsors, right holders&media, with national, continental, and global presence. Solutions will be tailored to the Pan-African landscape.

Networking Opportunities.

The Summit will create an inclusive environment for participants to connect, exchange ideas, and form collaborations, fostering a strong Pan-African sports community.

The ASU Connex Summit will serve as a platform for:

Building effective relationships that drive both personal and business growth.

Unearthing solutions that will directly and indirectly create opportunities that meet your business objectives.

Discussing meaningful topics that translate to tangible actions.

Understanding the market nuances and identifying unique investment opportunities.

Developing the professionalism&competency of the African Sports Market.

Leading the way in new developments and innovations impacting the industry.

Commenting on the Africa Sports Unified Connex Summit, Gabriel Ajala, Founder of ASU, said, "We are thrilled to launch this ground-breaking summit, bringing together passionate sports professionals and stakeholders who are dedicated to transforming the sports landscape in Africa. Great work has been occurring on the continent, but this often occurs in silos. Through the ASU Connex Summit, we will unite and bring together all the key decision makers shaping the sports industry. We aim to facilitate collaboration, share knowledge, and drive meaningful change that will benefit the overall sports ecosystem in Africa."

The Africa Sports Connex Summit invites interested individuals, sports organisations, corporate entities, and media partners to join this exceptional event and be part of the movement to shape the future of sports in Africa.

For more information, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event page (https://apo-opa.info/3O5aoV4) or contact events@asunified.coom

About Africa Sports Unified:

Africa Sports Unified is a leading sports business organisation focused on connecting and developing a sustainable Pan-African sports ecosystem. Through our consulting, events, market leading intelligence and innovative programs, ASU showcases the socio-economic benefits that sport brings both on and off the field.

About Charles Russell Speechlys LLP:

Charles Russell Speechlys are an are an international law firm with a focus on private capital, at the intersection of personal, family and business. We have a broad range of skills and collective legal expertise and experience with an international outlook across the full spectrum of business and personal needs.