Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce the official sponsors of Africa Oil Week. From supermajors to innovative companies – so many of the industry’s top names will be represented at AOW - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re very pleased for all of the support for Africa Oil Week 2022,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“We are honoured to have you as our partners, helping to support the critical need to bring essential business opportunities to the Region. Your support will be instrumental in our mission to power the sustainable growth of the African upstream,” added Sinclair.

Africa Oil Week sponsors include:

Titanium sponsors

TotalEnergies, Chevron, The Department of Trade and Industry South Africa (The DTIC), Oando, Equinor and Sasol

Platinum sponsors

Central Energy Fund (CEF), ND Western, NDEP (Niger Delta Exploration&Production), and PGS

Gold sponsors

Accenture, Africa Oil Corp, Amni International Petroleum, ANPG, Baker Hughes, BW Energy, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, First E&P, Fugro, Halliburton, Maersk Drilling, Mazars, NAMCOR, National OilWell Varco (NOV), Platform Petroleum, Schlumberger, Seplat Energy, Shearwater, SNPC Congo, TGS

Silver sponsors

Apache Corp., CGG, Eni, Freeport Saldanha (SBIDZ), Herbert Smith Freehills, MTN Group, Petroleum Agency of SA (PASA), Perenco, Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ), ReconAfrica, Sahara Group, Standard Bank, Tullow Oil

Bronze sponsors

Aggreko, Eco Atlantic, International Clay&Mineral Co. (ICMC), MODEC, Monjasa, National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (Onhym) Morocco, SaH Analytics

Strategic partners

INVR, McKinsey, Welligence, Wood Mackenzie, Invest Africa, Hawilti, AFREC, South Africa Oil&Gas Alliance, Farmout Finance Forum, Energia Africa, EITI, Nventures, Lean In Equity and Sustainability, and Kenya Airways.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.