On 31 July - 1 August 2025, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, together with delegates from the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) and Thai agricultural experts, visited the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. They met with high-level Ivorian officials to strengthen bilateral relations and development cooperation, of which both sides agreed to move forward three areas of cooperation: food security, energy security and human security, with related details as follows:

(1) H.E. Mr. Léon Kacou Adom, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and the Ivorians Aboard, expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Thai side during his official visit to Thailand in February 2025. The Director-General reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to advancing cooperation in the three areas outlined and provided clarification on the situation along the Thai - Cambodian border, reiterating Thailand’s position in seeking to ease tensions and resolve issues through peaceful means.

(2) H.E. Mr. Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, Minister of State for Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food Production of Côte d’Ivoire agreed to strengthen development cooperation to enhance Côte d’Ivoire’s food security. The Thai rice experts had the opportunity to visit rice fields and discuss further cooperation on regional rice research and rice production technology transfer with Cote d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food Production with the Africa Rice Center.

(3) Dr. Coulibaly-Koné Soltie Aminata, Chief of the Cabinet of the Minister of Health, Public Hygiene, and Universal Health Coverage of Côte d’Ivoire agreed to promote cooperation in public health and health management, which constitutes a vital foundation for human security, particularly in the areas of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) management, food security, and pharmaceutical production.

(4) H.E. Mr. Evariste Koffi Yapi, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs of Côte d’Ivoire and representatives from relevant Ivorian government agencies jointly discussed follow up on the outcomes of the Ivorian Foreign Minister’s official visit to Thailand, where both sides agreed to hold the first meeting of Thailand - Côte d’Ivoire Political Consultations in 2026.