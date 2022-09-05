Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya


On 29 August 2022, Miss Sasirit Tangulrat, Ambassador, met with Mr. Shariff A. Shariff, Executive Director/CEO of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The Executive Director elaborated various strategic sectors which ZIPA wishes to attract more foreign investors, including quality tourism, blue economy such as deep-sea fishing and seafood processing, real estate, manufacturing, and agriculture. In this regard, the Thai Ambassador emphasized the Embassy’s readiness to work closely with ZIPA and promote the investment, particularly in fishery and hospitality, the two key sectors which are Thailand’s strengths, among the potential Thai investors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya.