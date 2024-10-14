Telecoming (www.Telecoming.com), sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Movement Empire, the world's most immersive online exercise platform. This agreement will enable the distribution of Movement Empire's on-demand workout content through major mobile operators in South Africa, reinforcing Telecoming's strong presence in the South African market, where it has been operating since 2015.

The Movement Empire, known for its comprehensive range of online bodyweight workouts, is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals through innovative and engaging workouts that require no equipment. Their content, which spans from low-impact, reduced intensity sessions through to high intensity interval training (HIIT) as well as yoga inspired sessions, which are designed to inspire users at all fitness levels to lead active and healthy lives.

This partnership aligns with Telecoming’s Sportech strategy, which is focused on expanding its home fitness division. By integrating The Movement Empire’s premium content into its offerings, Telecoming continues to demonstrate its commitment to the South African market and its belief in the potential of local productions. The partnership underscores Telecoming's dedication to providing high-quality, locally relevant content that resonates with South African audiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Movement Empire, a brand that shares our vision for innovation in sports and fitness content. This collaboration is a significant step forward in Telecoming’s strategy to enhance our Sportech offerings in South Africa. We believe that Movement Empire’s dynamic content will be highly appreciated by users across the country," said Roberto Monge, Chief Business Officer at Telecoming.

"We appreciate Telecoming's trust in The Movement Empire and we look forward to bringing our immersive fitness content at scale to a South African audience through their strong mobile distribution network. This partnership allows us to reach more individuals who are eager to embrace a healthier lifestyle, and we couldn't be more enthusiastic about the possibilities ahead," said Ben Wagner, CEO of The Movement Empire.

Since entering the South African market in 2015, Telecoming has consistently adapted its services to meet the needs and preferences of local users. This new agreement not only expands the company’s content portfolio but also contributes to the growth of the South African digital ecosystem by providing users with access to top-tier sports and fitness content.

