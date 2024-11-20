Both companies extend their collaboration to introduce cloud gaming in South Africa.

MTN Cloudplay aims to revolutionize digital entertainment with affordable, high-quality gaming access.

MTN, Africa's leading telecommunications operator with over 290 million subscribers across the continent, announces the launch of Cloudplay, a revolutionary new cloud gaming service, with Telecoming (www.Telecoming.com), a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. This project marks a new milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

MTN Cloudplay: A Game Changer

MTN Cloudplay will allow MTN users in South Africa to access a wide range of cloud-based video games, providing a high-quality gaming experience without the need for downloads or high-end gaming consoles. The service will allow customers to stream high-end PC games to their mobile phones, enabling them to play anywhere, anytime.

This service seeks to democratize access to high-quality mobile gaming for the whole family; including various genres which include retro games and exciting popular gaming titles with multi-device gameplay, at an affordable price of only R79 per month.

Jason Probert, General Manager for Digital Services at MTN South Africa shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

"We're thrilled to launch MTN Cloudplay in South Africa. We’re committed to enabling our customers to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life and the advent of 5G means that it is now possible to stream and play games without the need for a PC or console. Customers can use their existing Steam licenses on the service, and have access to more than 300 games on the service for only R79 per month."

Alí Karaosman, MEA Director of Telecoming says "It is very exciting for us to extend our collaboration with MTN, bringing our nearly decade-long experience in this market and supporting the operator in this innovative digital entertainment offering, we are convinced that MTN Cloudplay will revolutionize the way users in South Africa enjoy video games. For Telecoming, this partnership with MTN is a strategic step in our mission to bring esports and innovative digital services to Africa. We are committed to continuing to develop technological solutions that enhance digital leisure for people in the region."

Service Details

MTN Cloudplay is available to all MTN users in South Africa since November 2024. With a vast library of over 340 games from over 50 publishers, this cloud gaming service offers an unmatched gaming experience on any device.

MTN Cloudplay is accessible to MTN subscribers. Users can visit https://Cloudplay.MTN.co.za to explore the platform and enjoy a wide selection of gaming titles.

Highlights

Extensive Game Library: Enjoy classics like Contra, PacMan and Mortal Kombat and modern hits like Hogwarts Legacy and Borderlands 3.

Bring Your Own License (BYOL): Access games you've purchased on Steam, such as Grand Theft Auto V and Fallout 4.

Multi-Device Access: Play on any device and switch seamlessly between them.

Low Latency: Experience responsive gameplay with minimal lag.

Subscription: Available directly on https://Cloudplay.MTN.co.za or via the MTN Play https://Play.MTN.co.za website for R79 per month.

About the MTN South Africa:

Launched in 1994, MTN South Africa is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

About Telecoming:

Telecoming is a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. The firm has been deploying monetization technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008. Telecoming is currently present in 18 countries. Its portfolio includes the official licenses of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 12 sports disciplines. Leader in the digital content economy since its foundation, the company has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe's most inspiring organizations. In addition, it is one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's 5000 Inc. ranking. For more information, please visit: www.Telecoming.com