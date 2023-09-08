Commercial and retail ICT and connectivity solutions provider Telcables Nigeria (https://TelCables.co.za/), a subsidiary of Angola Cables, will be participating in the inaugural International Telecoms Week Africa 2023 (ITW) taking place from 12 to 14 September in Nairobi, Kenya.

Telcables Nigeria Regional Director, Fernando Fernandes said that the event plays an important role in bringing together stakeholders, telcos and service providers who are actively engaged in advancing digital infrastructure in East as well as West Africa.

“As a recently established entity serving Nigeria and its surrounding countries, TelCables Nigeria is in a unique position to offer both wholesale carrier services as well as tailored IP-Transit and connectivity and Cloud solutions to businesses and enterprises in the region,” says Fernandes. “Furthermore, we have a global presence that is able to offer local solutions that are ideally configured for the unique needs and demands of businesses across central Africa.”

Backed by the robust international Angola Cables network and the most interconnected operator in Africa, Telcables Nigeria will unveil its suite of telecom services tailored to meet the diverse and growing needs of African-based businesses and enterprises.

The company also plans promote its newly launched, Clouds2Africa node in Nigeria, which offers a high-performance, cost-effective cloud solution. Fernando says that the node gives businesses anywhere in Africa the option to connect to more than 300 nodes worldwide. Clouds2Africa also offers fixed term or ‘Pay as You Go’ payment options for individuals or established enterprises seeking to host content on a versatile and stable cloud platform.

“Our integrated Cloud solution is ideally suited for SMME’s, startups and other businesses looking to expand their digital footprint,” notes Fernandes. “Whilst medium and large enterprises can leverage bespoke cloud backup and secure virtualisation solutions, companies of all sizes can also access other solutions and services, including direct access to more than 66 data centres across the world; secure IP-Transit and peering; ‘As a Service’ solutions and SD-WAN,” concludes Fernandes.

About Telecables Nigeria:

TELCABLES is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market. The company specializes in connectivity and IT solutions and services as well as the commercialisation of international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables.

We provide secure and low latency connectivity secure to companies and users across the world. Our proven track record and dedicated team of IT and network professionals are here to partner with you in expanding and advancing the capabilities of your network and business.

As the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide direct routings from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London at the lowest latency. With our presence across a number of Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections via the Djoliba network, we can connect business to the world.

The Telcables team will work with local network service providers, metro networks and operators to develop and deploy localised ICT solutions powered by the Angola Cables’ global network.

For more information, please go to: https://apo-opa.info/3EubqWn

About Angola Cables:

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider and has been ranked as the most interconnected operator* on the African continent. Through our integrated IP networks and data centres, we provide extensive, low-latency, direct access connectivity to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

Through our owned, high-capacity SACS, Monet, WACS and third-party submarine cable networks, the company directly connects to more than 20 Points of Presence and Internet Exchange Points in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Angola Cables also operates two data centres, AngoNAP Fortaleza Tier III (Brazil) and the data centre, AngoNAP Luanda (Angola), and manages PIX in Brazil and Angonix Angola - one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa. Through our partners and resellers in selected markets we offer advanced and secure connectivity solutions and services to a range of customers across multiple industries.

*The Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (https://www.CAIDA.org/) (CAIDA) 2022

For more information, visit the website: https://www.AngolaCables.co.ao/