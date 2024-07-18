TECNO (www.TECNO-Mobile.com), a leading innovative technology brand, has announced a partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria to support the implementation of the Nigeria Learning Passport, a digital learning platform.

In today's world, too many children remain out of school, and many more are not learning. In Nigeria, the challenges in the field of education are particularly acute. To improve the quality of education for children and adolescents, the Federal Ministry of Education and UNICEF launched the innovative Nigeria Learning Passport programme in 2022. This initiative forms part of UNICEF's broader global educational strategy, the Learning Passport, which was first established in 2018.

The platform provides curriculum-aligned materials in local languages through a combination of online and offline delivery, allowing children to access digital learning resources at any time, wherever they are. This ensures that quality education is available and accessible to all. The platform covers a full range of educational content, from foundational learning to skills development, and also provides professional training for educators.

The programme has expanded to 19 states across the country, ranking second among all participating countries with approximately 888,000 registered users.

TECNO is working with UNICEF to support the expansion and deepening of the Nigeria Learning Passport. The partnership will further strengthen content development, purchase and maintenance of technical equipment, and professional training for educators. In 2024, UNICEF plans to expand the Nigeria Learning Passport to include offline content for 50,000 children in remote and low-income areas, further reducing the education gap and improving the quality of education.

"We are pleased to partner with TECNO to enhance the reach and impact of the Nigeria Learning Passport," said Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria. "This collaboration will allow us to provide more children, especially those in remote and underserved areas, with the quality education they deserve. Digital learning is a powerful tool in bridging educational gaps and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive. With TECNO's support, we are one step closer to our goal of making education accessible to all children in Nigeria, empowering them to build a brighter future."

Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, added, “As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility endeavours, TECNO keeps giving back to the communities where our business is present. Investing in education is an effective strategy for breaking the inter-generational transmission of poverty and contributing to social and economic development. Africa has the world’s youngest population structure, and the progress for African children is the progress of the world. Through the Learning Passport programme, we hope to help young people in Nigeria access sufficient education and development opportunities, becoming a strong engine for economic growth and social progress in Africa and even the world."

By the end of 2023, the Learning Passport programme had expanded to 38 countries worldwide, with a total of 6.02 million registered users and more than 13,000 courses on offer. In 2020, the Learning Passport was recognised as one of the 50 Most Influential Projects by The Project Management Institute, and in 2021 TIME named the programme one of the best 100 inventions of the year.

For further information, please contact:

Transsion Holdings

Chris Huang, Corporate PR

Chris.huang@transsion.com

About TECNO:

TECNO, part of Transsion Holdings, is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.TECNO-Mobile.com.

About UNICEF:

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.UNICEF.org.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.