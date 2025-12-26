Following the opening of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, TECNO extends its tournament presence into public spaces across Morocco through a series of TECNO AI pop-up stores and fan zones in Rabat and Casablanca. Designed to bring AI-powered innovation closer to consumers, these spaces allow visitors to experience how TECNO AI enhances everyday smartphone usage, from photography and gaming to productivity and entertainment. In total, the brand activated four experiential venues, two pop-up stores and two fan zones, with one of each established in both cities, creating a parallel rollout across Morocco’s major urban centers.

The opening ceremony marked the starting point of TECNO’s AFCON “Power Your Moment” campaign, welcoming invited clients, guests, and partners as the tournament officially began. From the same day, the brand opened its physical spaces to the public, shifting from a symbolic brand moment to hands-on consumer engagement.

This approach enables TECNO to stay connected with fans throughout different stages of the competition, offering repeated opportunities to discover TECNO AI features in real-life scenarios rather than limiting interaction to a single event. Special performances featuring live juggling ball demonstrations alongside African song and dance were presented on December 21 and are scheduled to return on January 18, creating a vibrant environment that blended technology, culture, and entertainment.

TECNO AI Pop-Up Stores: An Immersive Fan-First Experience

The TECNO AI pop-up stores, deployed in Casablanca and Rabat and located near Mohammed V Stadium and Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium respectively, are designed as immersive, consumer-centric environments rather than conventional retail spaces. Open for a limited period during the AFCON 2025 tournament, each location combines product discovery with interactive AI demonstrations, allowing visitors to test TECNO AI features directly across multiple touchpoints.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed in a reception area offering complimentary gifts and guided experiences, while simple interactive challenges encourage participation and social sharing. By connecting physical interaction with digital engagement, the pop-up stores translate advanced AI technology into clear, tangible benefits that consumers can immediately understand and enjoy.

At the heart of the TECNO AI pop-up store, the AI Experience Area brings TECNO AI to life through practical, real-world applications showcased on large-format screens and interactive stations. Visitors can test TECNO AI features hands-on, discovering how AI enhances everyday moments such as photography, content creation, and daily productivity. By placing consumers directly in control of the experience, the activation positions TECNO AI not as a distant technology, but as an intuitive, accessible tool designed to make daily smartphone use smarter, easier, and more creative.

A fashion-inspired clothing swap installation offers jerseys representing the 24 national teams competing in AFCON 2025, allowing fans to express tournament allegiances while engaging in a creative, participatory activity. Nearby, the Champions Road installation invites visitors to interact with a team matchup chart using magnetic team markers, encouraging predictions and photo sharing that extend the experience beyond the physical space.

The Product Experience Area provides hands-on access to TECNO’s latest smartphone lineup and connected devices, supported by on-site brand representatives. A customization station allows visitors to personalize their phones with tournament-themed back stickers, creating tangible mementos linked to the AFCON experience. Photo areas throughout the pop-up stores offer opportunities to capture moments against branded backdrops, while a CSR Culture Wall highlights TECNO’s community initiatives and long-term engagement in youth development and grassroots football across Africa.

TECNO Fan Zones: Bringing Fans Together Beyond the Stadium

Alongside the TECNO AI pop-up stores, TECNO’s fan zones are established in Casablanca and Rabat, located at Anfa Park and OLM Souissi respectively, as open-access community spaces operating throughout match days. Freely accessible to the public, without purchase or registration requirements, the fan zones welcome football supporters and passersby alike, emphasizing shared experience over transaction. These spaces feature relaxed product discovery areas, free photo-taking and printing services, and interactive challenges designed to encourage participation.

Skill-based football challenges, including juggling and heading activities, animate both the pop-up stores and fan zones, creating moments of spontaneous interaction and crowd engagement. Giveaway mechanics are tied to simple social media actions, while classification-style photo activities encourage visitors to capture and share moments online without competitive pressure, prioritizing participation and community visibility.

By activating simultaneously in Rabat and Casablanca and maintaining a presence across match days with special programming on key dates, TECNO establishes a sustained physical footprint throughout the AFCON period. Rather than limiting its engagement to the opening ceremony, the brand positions its pop-up stores and fan zones as ongoing touchpoints within the rhythm of the tournament, embedding technology, football, and urban culture into everyday public life during AFCON 2025 in Morocco.