A squad of 35 athletes and officials will proudly represent South Africa at the second edition of the African Beach Games, set to take place in Hammamet, Tunisia from 23-30 June.
This will mark Team South Africa's inaugural participation in the Games. Team SA will be participating in seven sporting codes, which include Athletics (Beach Marathon 10km), Badminton (Air), Rowing (Beach Sprint), Canoeing (Ocean Racing), Swimming (Open Water), Karate (Kata), and Wrestling (Beach).
The 2023 edition of the African Beach Games will be open to all 54 member National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of ANOCA. More than 800 athletes and approximately 1,400 participants are expected to attend this event.
For several disciplines, the African Beach Games will serve as qualifiers for the World Beach Games scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia in early August 2023.
The team comprises a blend of athletes who have excelled in various national, continental, and international events within their respective disciplines.
Commenting on this occasion, SASCOC President Barry Hendricks stated, "We are thrilled to send our team to the African Beach Games for the first time, as it provides a significant platform for the development and experience of our continent's youth in the promotion of beach events."
Hendricks further added, "In addition to the competitive aspect, the African Beach Games will expose our athletes to the cultural and artistic elements of the event, fostering connections with athletes from the African region."
The CEO of SASCOC congratulated the selected team and extended well wishes for the upcoming African Beach Games. "We take pride in participating in a continental event under the Olympic rings, promoting Olympic values across the region."
"The opening ceremony of the African Beach Games will coincide with the commemoration of Olympic Day, and Team SA will join the rest of the world to celebrate this important day in the Olympic calendar."
"As the second edition of the Games, we believe that the Beach Games will continue to gain popularity and provide aspiring athletes who do not compete in traditional Olympic codes with the opportunity to represent Team SA at an elite continental multi-coded event," concluded Ms. Jafta.
The full team is as follows:
ATHLETICS (BEACH MARATHON 10KM)
Men
Tebogo Segalagala
Women
Thobile Mkhize
BADMINTON (AIR)
Women
Cayleen Miller
Jabulile Gininda
Diane Olivier
Men
Cameron Coetzer
Reneshan Naidoo
Miguel Vigario
Manager/Coach
Brenda Boshoff
CANOEING (OCEAN RACING)
Women
Nozipho Mthembu
Men
Kwandokuhle Mzolo
Manager/Coach
Nkosiyezwe Mzolo
KARATE (KATA)
Women
Maxine Willemse
Ayesha Esop
Timia Goberdin
Sanjana Maharaj
Men
Jesse Sim
Sibongiseni Ngwenya
Slade Taylor
Manager/Coach
Janita Lakaram
Zachous Banyane
ROWING (BEACH SPRINT)
Women
Ziyanda Gwamanda
Alexandra Ennis
Men
George Du Plooy
Lunga Mcetywa
Manager/Coach
William Godfrey
SWIMMING (OPEN WATER)
Female
Kate Beavon
Amica De Jager
Men
Matthew Caldwell
Manager/Coach
Pheladi Mampa
Garth Tune
WRESTLING (BEACH)
Women
Bea Meiring
Men
Machiel Grobler
James Holder
Manager/Coach
Markus DekkerDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).