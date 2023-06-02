A squad of 35 athletes and officials will proudly represent South Africa at the second edition of the African Beach Games, set to take place in Hammamet, Tunisia from 23-30 June.

This will mark Team South Africa's inaugural participation in the Games. Team SA will be participating in seven sporting codes, which include Athletics (Beach Marathon 10km), Badminton (Air), Rowing (Beach Sprint), Canoeing (Ocean Racing), Swimming (Open Water), Karate (Kata), and Wrestling (Beach).

The 2023 edition of the African Beach Games will be open to all 54 member National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of ANOCA. More than 800 athletes and approximately 1,400 participants are expected to attend this event.

For several disciplines, the African Beach Games will serve as qualifiers for the World Beach Games scheduled to be held in Bali, Indonesia in early August 2023.

The team comprises a blend of athletes who have excelled in various national, continental, and international events within their respective disciplines.

Commenting on this occasion, SASCOC President Barry Hendricks stated, "We are thrilled to send our team to the African Beach Games for the first time, as it provides a significant platform for the development and experience of our continent's youth in the promotion of beach events."

Hendricks further added, "In addition to the competitive aspect, the African Beach Games will expose our athletes to the cultural and artistic elements of the event, fostering connections with athletes from the African region."

The CEO of SASCOC congratulated the selected team and extended well wishes for the upcoming African Beach Games. "We take pride in participating in a continental event under the Olympic rings, promoting Olympic values across the region."

"The opening ceremony of the African Beach Games will coincide with the commemoration of Olympic Day, and Team SA will join the rest of the world to celebrate this important day in the Olympic calendar."

"As the second edition of the Games, we believe that the Beach Games will continue to gain popularity and provide aspiring athletes who do not compete in traditional Olympic codes with the opportunity to represent Team SA at an elite continental multi-coded event," concluded Ms. Jafta.

The full team is as follows:

ATHLETICS (BEACH MARATHON 10KM)

Men

Tebogo Segalagala

Women

Thobile Mkhize

BADMINTON (AIR)

Women

Cayleen Miller

Jabulile Gininda

Diane Olivier

Men

Cameron Coetzer

Reneshan Naidoo

Miguel Vigario

Manager/Coach

Brenda Boshoff

CANOEING (OCEAN RACING)

Women

Nozipho Mthembu

Men

Kwandokuhle Mzolo

Manager/Coach

Nkosiyezwe Mzolo

KARATE (KATA)

Women

Maxine Willemse

Ayesha Esop

Timia Goberdin

Sanjana Maharaj

Men

Jesse Sim

Sibongiseni Ngwenya

Slade Taylor

Manager/Coach

Janita Lakaram

Zachous Banyane

ROWING (BEACH SPRINT)

Women

Ziyanda Gwamanda

Alexandra Ennis

Men

George Du Plooy

Lunga Mcetywa

Manager/Coach

William Godfrey

SWIMMING (OPEN WATER)

Female

Kate Beavon

Amica De Jager

Men

Matthew Caldwell

Manager/Coach

Pheladi Mampa

Garth Tune

WRESTLING (BEACH)

Women

Bea Meiring

Men

Machiel Grobler

James Holder

Manager/Coach

Markus Dekker