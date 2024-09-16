In a landmark event underscoring its commitment to bolstering public health infrastructure and technical capacities, Zanzibar with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) has launched its National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS). This comprehensive five-year strategy aims to fortify the island's capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health emergencies, drawing on insights from the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of International Health Regulations (IHR) core capacities.

The NAPHS, with a substantial budget of TZS 50.6 billion, marks a pivotal step in addressing the gaps identified by the JEE and implementing its key recommendations. The plan enhances Zanzibar’s health security through improved coordination among government ministries, relevant departments, and non-governmental organizations.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Country Representative, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses, articulated the significance of the plan: The launch of the NAPHS is a significant achievement. WHO is proud to support this crucial step towards a robust health security framework, addressing immediate needs and laying the groundwork for long-term resilience.”

The development of the NAPHS reflects a collaborative approach, emphasizing the need for multidisciplinary teams and resource mobilization to tackle health security challenges. The plan includes a detailed operational plan and monitoring tools to ensure effective implementation and regular evaluation through the IHR Technical Working Group (TWG) meetings.

According to the Minister of State- Second Vice-President (Policy, Coordination and House of Representatives) Mr Hamza Hassan Juma “The success of the NAPHS relies on the collective efforts of all stakeholders. By working together, we can create a more integrated and effective health security system, enhancing our ability to manage public health threats and protect our community.”

The launch of the NAPHS symbolizes Zanzibar’s dedication to a stronger and more resilient public health system. With this plan, Zanzibar is poised to enhance its preparedness for health emergencies, ensuring the well-being of its population contributing to global health security and paving the way for a safer and healthier future.

The Director of Preventive Service and Health Promotion on behalf of the principal secretary of the ministry of Health Dr. Slim Salim noted the need for continued support: “We are grateful to WHO for their ongoing collaboration. However, more partners are needed to contribute and support the successful implementation of the NAPHS for a healthier future for Zanzibar.”

The launch event included two key meetings. The first was a high-level session where Principal Secretaries and other senior officials were oriented with the NAPHS. This meeting ensured alignment with the plan’s objectives and facilitated high-level support.