The European Union (EU) takes note of the proclamation by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Tanzania and the Zanzibar Electoral Commission of the results of the presidential elections held on 29 October 2025.

The EU is very concerned with the events that occurred throughout the Election Day and that are still ongoing, including violence, the internet shutdown as well as reports of irregularities in the election process in some places. Reliable reports of large number of fatalities and significant injuries are of extreme concern. The EU urges authorities to exercise maximum restraint to preserve human lives.

The lack of level playing field in the run up to the elections was marked by reports of abductions and disappearances and violence limiting the civic and democratic space. The EU calls for the release of all detained politicians and for a transparent and fair trial of those arrested on a sound legal basis and for swift and thorough investigations into all reported incidents of abductions, disappearances and violence.

The EU values its long-standing partnership with Tanzania in line with the joint commitments entered into under the EU-OACPS “Samoa” Agreement, in particular on strategic priorities. The EU encourages the Government of Tanzania to continue its efforts towards the implementation of a fully-fledged multi-party system, and to engage in an open and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, in particular opposition parties and civil society for reconciliation.