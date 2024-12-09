The European Union (EU) has further strengthened its partnership with Zanzibar by signing two significant agreements aimed at promoting sustainable development, marine conservation, and gender equality.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Zanzibar’s Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Rita Laranjinha, Managing Director for Africa at the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Hans Stausboll, Acting Director for Africa at the European Commission, as well as senior government officials, and development partners.

The agreements underscore the EU’s strategic focus on inclusive growth and sustainable development. They include enhanced funding for the Bahari Yetu (“Our Ocean”) Project, which is part of the EU’s Team Europe Initiative for the Blue Economy, and a renewed commitment to the Gender Transformative Action Programme in Zanzibar.

The first agreement, valued at 32 billion TZS (€11 million), focuses on marine conservation through the Bahari Yetu Project. This initiative will be implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to address critical challenges of protecting marine resources, promoting sustainable fishing practices, and tackling plastic pollution. The project is set to empower local communities by creating sustainable economic opportunities while protecting Zanzibar’s rich marine biodiversity.

The second agreement allocates additional 8.8 billion TZS (€3 million) to expand the EU’s Gender Transformative Action program in Zanzibar implemented by UN Women and the ministry responsible for Gender to eliminate barriers to women’s rights, and enhance women’s leadership roles in both the public and private sectors. A new focus will be on the promotion of girls’ education, especially in tertiary education.

Speaking on behalf of the EU, Ms. Laranjinha stated, “These agreements demonstrate the EU’s unwavering commitment to Zanzibar’s long-term development, from fostering sustainable marine practices to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

Mr. Stausboll added, “This partnership is an example of the EU’s broader mission to deliver tangible, long-term benefits for all Zanzibaris, contributing to shared prosperity, sustainability, and social inclusion.”

Laranjinha and Stausboll’s visit to Zanzibar is part of their broader engagement in Tanzania. They met with President Mwinyi for a bilateral discussion before participating in the signing ceremony. The agreements align with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which focuses on high-quality, sustainable investments that meet the needs of partner countries and ensure long-term positive impact

On December 10, Laranjinha and Stausboll will participate in the EU-Government of Tanzania Partnership Dialogue, furthering the EU’s commitment to deepening its cooperation with Tanzania and strengthening shared priorities.