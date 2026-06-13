As part of its commitment to strengthening preparedness, early detection, and rapid response to public health emergencies under the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS), the Government of Tanzania is enhancing national emergency response capacity through Emergency Medical Team (EMT) and Emergency Medical Team Coordination Cell (EMTCC) training taking place in Morogoro from 8–12 June 2026.

Led by the Ministry of Health with support from the Pandemic Fund and the World Health Organization (WHO), the training is helping operationalize Tanzania’s emergency preparedness and response priorities by equipping health workers and emergency responders with the skills needed to deploy and coordinate effective responses during outbreaks, disasters, and other public health emergencies.

The five-day training brings together 50 participants from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, including clinicians, EMT coordinators, and partners. It combines the WHO EMT 10-Step approach for operational readiness with EMTCC training focused on coordination, leadership, and information management.

Using a simulated Ebola outbreak scenario, participants are strengthening practical skills in emergency deployment, coordination, infection prevention and control, and rapid decision-making. The training builds on EMT induction training conducted in Zanzibar earlier this year and supports Tanzania’s efforts to establish a fully operational national EMT system aligned with WHO standards.

Speaking during the training, Dr. Erasto Sylvanus from the Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of translating preparedness plans into action.

"This training moves us from theory to practice. It strengthens our ability to deploy well-organized teams and coordinate them effectively during emergencies. Our goal is to ensure that Tanzania has a fully operational EMT system that can respond quickly and save lives."

The training comes at a critical time as countries in the region continue to face disease outbreaks and other public health threats. By strengthening emergency coordination mechanisms and rapid deployment systems, Tanzania is reinforcing its ability to detect, contain, and respond to emergencies before they escalate.

Dr. Janeth Masuma from WHO highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. “Strengthening EMT and EMTCC capacities in line with WHO global standards enables Tanzania to respond more effectively to emergencies while also contributing to regional surge capacity. This investment not only improves national readiness but ensures faster, safer, and more coordinated care for affected populations.”

The training is expected to produce key operational tools, including national EMT frameworks, deployment plans, standard operating procedures, and strengthened coordination structures, contributing to a more resilient emergency response system and advancing implementation of Tanzania’s National Action Plan for Health Security.