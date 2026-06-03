Talentz MEDIA (https://TalentzMEDIA.com) is proud to announce the launch of its annual African Entertainment Power Rankings, a landmark initiative designed to recognize and celebrate the individuals, brands, and creatives shaping the future of African entertainment.

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Beginning in 2026, Talentz MEDIA will publish a series of prestigious rankings that highlight excellence, influence, innovation, and impact across the African entertainment industry.

The rankings will include:

• Top 100 Most Influential Africans in Entertainment

• Top 50 African Musicians

• Top 50 African Actors and Actresses

• Top 50 African Content Creators

• Top 25 African Media Personalities

• Top 20 Rising African Stars

The rankings will be determined through a combination of industry achievements, audience engagement, cultural impact, professional accomplishments, awards, digital presence, and public influence.

“Our goal is to create a credible platform that recognizes the extraordinary talent driving Africa’s entertainment industry while providing audiences with a trusted source for industry insights and recognition,” said Talentz MEDIA.

The African Entertainment Power Rankings are expected to become one of the continent’s most anticipated annual entertainment publications.

Nominations and public engagement activities will be announced through Talentz MEDIA’s official platforms.

Media Enquiries, Partnerships, Sponsorships and Nominations

For media enquiries, partnership opportunities, sponsorship proposals, advertising requests, nominations, interviews, and other business-related matters, please contact:

Talentz MEDIA

Email: info@talentzmedia.com

Phone: +233 54 617 1240

WhatsApp: +233 54 617 1240



For collaborations and official correspondence, stakeholders are encouraged to contact Talentz MEDIA through the channels listed above.

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About Talentz MEDIA:

Talentz MEDIA is an African digital media and entertainment platform dedicated to delivering entertainment news, celebrity features, interviews, rankings, industry reports, and exclusive stories covering music, film, television, lifestyle, fashion, and popular culture across Africa and beyond.

Talentz MEDIA remains committed to promoting African entertainment, celebrating creative excellence, and connecting audiences with the stories, talents, and personalities shaping the future of the industry.



Website: https://TalentzMEDIA.com