Synaptique is proud to announce our successful participation in Gitex Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), held in the vibrant city of Marrakech from May 29-31. As a leading provider of advanced AI and ML data solutions for telecom operators, Synaptique took this opportunity to engage with industry leaders and showcase our innovative solutions.

During the three-day event, our booth attracted a significant number of visitors from different African countries eager to learn about our data solutions designed to empower, protect, and elevate telecom operators. Our offerings include:

S-ONE FRAUD: Monitoring CLI Wangiri and SIMBOX to protect operators from fraudulent activities and revenue loss.

S-ONE QoS: Quality of Service (QoS) Monitoring solution ensuring superior network performance and customer satisfaction.

S-ONE MFS : Mobile Money Monitoring solution Enhancing the security and efficiency of mobile financial services.

S-ONE RA: Revenue assurance solution maximizing revenue streams and ensuring financial integrity.

AI and ML Integration

At Synaptique, we harness the power of AI and ML to deliver intelligent, adaptive solutions that evolve with the dynamic needs of the telecom industry. Our AI-driven analytics provide actionable insights, enabling telecom operators to proactively address issues, optimize performance, and innovate with confidence.

Our participation at Gitex Africa 2024 provided a platform for us to demonstrate the capabilities of our AI-driven data solutions. We engaged in numerous insightful discussions with representatives from various African telecom companies, regulators, and industry stakeholders. These interactions allowed us to understand their challenges better and tailor our solutions to meet their specific needs.

Notably, we were honored to host distinguished visitors at our booth, including the Minister of Post, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy from Comoros, as well as representatives from Djibouti, Senegal, Benin, and Kenya. These high-level engagements underscored the importance of our solutions in addressing the pressing issues faced by telecom operators across the continent.

A highlight of our participation was the opportunity to share our case studies on the successful implementation of SIMBOX and CLI fraud detection solutions in Central Africa. These case studies provided concrete examples of how our solutions have effectively reduced fraud and improved revenue assurance for telecom operators in the region.

"We are thrilled with the interest and positive feedback received during Gitex Africa 2024," said Yassine Lasri, CEO of Synaptique. "Our innovative solutions are designed to tackle the most critical challenges in the telecom industry, and events like Gitex Africa provide an excellent opportunity to connect with our peers and potential clients."

As we continue to expand our footprint in Africa, Synaptique remains committed to delivering data solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth for telecom operators. We look forward to building on the connections made at Gitex Africa 2024 and continuing our mission to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape through innovation and excellence.

About Synaptique:

Founded in 2001 by telecom industry veterans, Synaptique was conceived with a clear vision—to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape through innovative solutions centered around Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Our mission is to empower, protect, and elevate telecom operators by providing them with advanced tools to ensure security, optimize performance, and drive revenue growth. With a portfolio that includes solutions for QoS monitoring, fraud detection, revenue assurance, and mobile money monitoring, Synaptique is dedicated to helping telecom operators navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and efficiency.

For more information about Synaptique and our solutions, please visit our website at www.Synaptique.com