A formal swearing-in ceremony took place this morning at State House for four newly appointed members of the Electoral Commission of Seychelles. Their appointment follows the conclusion of the term of office for four outgoing members on 27th July 2025.

In light of 2025 being an election year - and in a bid to ensure uninterrupted operations of the Commission - the Constitutional Appointments Authority initiated the recruitment process as early as March 2025, publicly advertising the vacant positions to facilitate a smooth transition.

Four members - two of whom have been re-appointed and two newly appointed - were officially sworn in before the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, in accordance with Article 115 of the Constitution. Their appointments were made following recommendations put forward by the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA).

The four Electoral Commissioners sworn in this morning included;

• · Mrs. Jenny Adrienne (being re-appointed)

• · Mr. Patrick Hoareau (being re-appointed)

• · Mr. Steve Pointe (new member)

· Dr. Bernard Monnaie (new member)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, presided over the ceremony and formally addressed the newly sworn-in members following the administration of the oath of allegiance and oath of office. In his remarks, President Ramkalawan extended his congratulations to the Commissioners and underscored the pivotal role of the Electoral Commission in safeguarding the democratic foundations of the nation. He urged the appointees to uphold the highest standards of impartiality, transparency, and professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The Electoral Commission plays a central role in ensuring the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in Seychelles - an essential pillar in maintaining public confidence in the democratic process.

As Head of State, President Ramkalawan further underscored the importance of the Commission’s independence, noting that its members are not appointed by the President. Instead, the selection process is managed by the Constitutional Appointments Authority which issues public calls for applications, conducts interviews, and submits a comprehensive report with recommendations unanimously endorsed by all members of the Authority.

Also in attendance for the ceremony at State House were the First Lady, Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan; Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif; Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Roger Mancienne; Attorney General, Mr Vincent Perera, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ted Barbe; Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Rosette, the Directory General SIS, Mr Benediste Hoareau, Members of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, Members of the Electoral Commission and other distinguished guests.