The IAEA, in cooperation with Algeria’s National Nuclear Safety and Security Authority (Autorité Nationale de Sûreté et de Sécurité Nucléaires – ANSSN), hosted the first national workshop on nuclear law in Algiers since the country enacted its new comprehensive national nuclear law in 2019.

The three-day workshop, held from 15 to 17 June, gathered more than 100 participants from various stakeholders. It offered a forum to discuss and foster awareness and understanding of the international nuclear legal instruments related to safety, security, safeguards, and civil liability for nuclear damage as well as the elements of a comprehensive national nuclear legal framework.

The event also focused on the regulatory functions exercised by the regulatory body and the principle of the prime responsibility of the authorised person, triggering rich exchanges among the participants on the practical implementation of the country’s national nuclear legal framework.

Opening the workshop, ANSSN President Rachedi Menadi said: “This workshop aims to raise the awareness of the best international practices and their implementation at the national level through the national nuclear legal framework.” He further underlined that while “an adequate legislative framework is necessary to protect the people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionising radiation, it is only the first step. Effective implementation of the legal framework requires active contribution and involvement of all the stakeholders.”

The legislative assistance mission was held as part of the framework of the IAEA Legislative Assistance Programme and organized through an inter-regional project of the IAEA technical cooperation programme.