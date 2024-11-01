Home to nearly one million people, Unity State had only one trained investigator to handle serious crimes.

But that has now changed with 19 investigators and one prosecutor from Mayom, Guit, and Rubkona counties completing a ten-day training facilitated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Rule of Law and Security Institutions Section (RoLSIS) and UN Police (UNPOL), with funding from the Norwegian Embassy in Juba.

The initiative demonstrates UNMISS’ commitment to helping rebuild a justice system devastated by conflict since 2013.

John Malieth, a participant and formerly the state’s sole investigator, welcomed the additional support.

"We now have 19 investigators to practice justice for our people, including specialists in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) for high-risk areas like Mayom and Mankien,” he said.

“This will change how justice is delivered in our communities."

The course, led by national SGBV experts from Juba with support from specialist UNPOL officers, immersed participants in real-world scenarios, including courtroom-style exercises and investigative and bureaucratic tasks.

The strengthening of the state’s investigative capacity comes at a time when reported criminal case numbers are surging following the success of mobile courts.

Natalie Mazur, a UNMISS rule of law officer and training facilitator, explained: “Unity State Governor Justice Riek Bim requested this training to enhance the police’s investigative capacity at the start of the last mobile court in Bentiu.”

“It couldn’t be more timely because, in just a few months since the mobile court’s conclusion, 70 additional cases have been reported, compared to only 35 cases over the previous two years.”

Mazur emphasised that remote areas would see the biggest benefit with investigators already being sent to these locations to handle local cases.

At the training’s conclusion, senior investigator and lead trainer Jackson Taban urged participants to apply what they had learned.

"Stay firm against political pressure, respect the law, and protect the people of Unity State," he advised.

Taban also highlighted the importance of cooperation.

"We need UNMISS to continue fostering a respectful partnership with the National Police Service. Treating officers with dignity is essential for effective cooperation and successful investigations."

Participants stressed the need for ongoing training, especially to ensure that women play meaningful roles in investigations.

"We are ready to take on this responsibility and teach others," added Malieth.

Plans are underway to replicate the program, in Unity State and across the country.