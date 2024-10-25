SuperBridge Summit 2024 (https://SuperBridgeDubai.com), organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council, successfully concluded at One&Only One Za'abeel Hotel, Dubai. The two-day event held alongside GITEX Global convened over 700 C-Level Executives and 60 renowned speakers from fast-growing economic regions in the Global South, establishing itself as a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and community-building.

During the event, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, UAE, delivered a keynote address. He shared insights on the rising role of advanced technologies, and AI innovations, encouraging participants to gain a critical understanding of their community’s future growth trajectory.

The dynamic event convened next-gen leaders from the Mid-East, Africa and South Asia, exploring key avenues of collaboration in the sustainability, tech, banking, retail, and healthcare industries. These pertinent discussions further highlighted innovation being led by pioneers like Insilico, a leading biotech company in the UAE, Nigeria’s renowned fintech firm Flutterwave and Singapore’s MVGX Group, a tech leader committed to decarbonisation. Moreover, the summit underscored the rise of cross-border investments within the Global South. This further reaffirms the importance of nurturing robust economic partnerships between entities in the region.

The impactful sessions while promoting cutting-edge ideas, also underscored the vital role of global perspectives in driving innovation, highlighted by the partnership established by the Superbridge Summit with Dubai Chambers, global travel leader Trip.com, edtech firm Laix, innovation and research center NICE, blockchain leaders MVGX, and METACOMP.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre said, “As the UAE emerges as a global epicentre of innovation, business events like SuperBridge Summit further catalyse this growth, reaffirming GITEX’s enduring commitment to driving collaboration and fostering a prosperous future for coming generations. The event had an exemplary attendee lineup encompassing high-level changemakers, thought leaders and C-level executives from diverse industries who shared their valuable insights on crucial topics. We are immensely grateful to the summit’s attendees for their support and are confident that the event will facilitate positive change across diverse sectors.”

Khalid Al Jarwan, Vice President of Operations and acting Vice President of Digital and Commercial Sectors at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The SuperBridge Summit aligns closely with Dubai Chambers' objectives by creating a global platform for collaboration. Events of this kind play a vital role in connecting key stakeholders, fostering impactful partnerships, and driving innovation. We remain committed to helping businesses and investors from across the globe leverage Dubai’s strategic advantages to promote economic growth and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

As a global platform for innovation, the summit facilitated valuable inputs that enabled attendees gain new insights and a renewed sense of purpose, inspiring them to contribute to the holistic development of the global economy.