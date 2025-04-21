A mass wave of displacement in Sudan’s North Darfur state is pushing hundreds of thousands into precarious conditions far from lifesaving aid, as overstretched operations struggle to keep pace with the growing emergency.

Renewed attacks on camps – including Zamzam and Abu Shouk – that were sheltering those displaced by earlier violence have now forced an estimated 400,000 to 450,000 people to flee again.

According to the Office of the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, many are moving towards the town of Tawila, the rugged terrain of Jebel Marra or other remote areas – far from health services, clean water and food supplies.

“These population movements are increasingly fluid, unpredictable, and fuelled by ongoing hostilities and fears of a broader offensive on El Fasher,” Humanitarian Coordinator Clementine Nkweta-Salami said in a statement on Sunday.

“The scale and gravity of reported violations, including direct attacks on IDPs and humanitarian personnel, are unacceptable. Civilians must never be a target.”

Worsening crisis

The displacement follows a wave of violence earlier this month, in which Rapid Support Forces (RSF)-affiliated troops reportedly launched coordinated attacks on Zamzam, Abu Shouk and El Fasher, killing hundreds, including children and humanitarian staff.

The situation in Sudan remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Since conflict erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF in April 2023, more than 12.4 million people have been displaced, including over 3.3 million who have fled to neighbouring countries. Thousands more have been killed in the violence, with the Darfur region among the hardest hit.

Supply lines severed

Ms. Nkweta-Salami warned that the situation is further compounded by rising levels of food insecurity, with displaced populations increasingly cut off from supply chains and assistance.

Risk of epidemic outbreaks, malnutrition and famine are also rising.

Access to El Fasher and surrounding areas remains “dangerously restricted,” she said, reiterating calls for sustained access to the region through established humanitarian infrastructure.

In addition to access, limited funding is further imperilling lifesaving programmes across the region.

“The humanitarian system is currently overstretched,” Ms. Nkweta-Salami said, calling on donors to urgently ramp up flexible and front-loaded support through mechanisms such as the Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

“This funding is critical to support first responders, mobilize life-saving supplies, and sustain emergency response operations,” she added.

Intercommunal clashes in West Darfur

Meanwhile, intercommunal clashes in West Darfur have added to the crisis.

A separate report from the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicated that at least 146 households were displaced from Jebel Moon locality following an attack last week by Arab tribesmen.

“The situation remains tense and unpredictable,” the agency said.

Many of the displaced fled across the border into Chad. Due to security constraints, IOM said verification of numbers remains limited.