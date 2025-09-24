The UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan has condemned in the strongest terms a deadly drone strike allegedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Al-Safiya Mosque and adjacent homes in El Fasher, North Darfur, on 19 September. Calling for immediate action to protect civilians, the Mission warned that El Fasher remains under siege and at grave risk of further attacks, with civilians facing extreme danger.

The attack, which took place during dawn prayers, reportedly killed at least 75 worshippers, including children, and injured many others. It is the latest, and the most devastating, in a series of assaults on religious and cultural sites during Sudan’s ongoing conflict.

“Killing civilians, including children, while in prayer in a mosque shows a blatant disregard for the most fundamental principles of international law,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, Chair of the Fact-Finding Mission. “Those responsible must be held accountable.”

In its report presented to the Human Rights Council on 8 September, the Mission indicated its receipt of credible allegations of similar attacks on other places of worship by both warring parties, including the shelling of churches in El Fasher by the RSF and the bombing of mosques and of a Baptist church in Wad Madani and Khartoum by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

“Places of worship should be sanctuaries, not targets,” said Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, expert member of the Fact-Finding Mission. “This strike deepens the trauma of communities already suffering starvation, displacement and sexual violence. The world cannot look away while civilians are attacked in their most sacred spaces.”

The Mission stressed that attacks directed against cultural property and religious sites are flagrant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law that may amount to war crimes. It underscored that intentionally directing attacks against buildings dedicated inter alia to religion, education, art, science or charitable purposes, and historic monuments constitute war crimes, provided these sites are not military objectives. The onus falls on the attacking side to prove the military objective.

“Sudan’s rich and diverse religious and cultural tapestry forms part of its shared heritage,” said Mona Rishmawi, expert member of the Mission. “Deliberate attacks on worshippers, mosques, churches, and cultural sites risk erasing identity and dignity. The International Criminal Court has already condemned individuals for the intentional destruction of religious and cultural sites in other conflicts. The Fact-Finding Mission will continue to investigate these grave acts and seek accountability.”

The Mission called for concrete measures by all parties to protect civilians and safeguard and protect religious and cultural buildings.

“Every day of delay results in more bloodshed,” Othman said. “Justice and protection demand immediate action.”