UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the continued killing and injuring of civilians in El Fasher. This follows reports that at least 53 civilians were killed and more than 60 injured by the Rapid Support Forces between 5 and 8 October alone. Preliminary information from the area suggests the number may be even higher.

“I am appalled by the RSF’s endless and wanton disregard for civilian life,” said Türk. “Despite repeated calls, including my own, for specific care to be taken to protect civilians, they continue instead to kill, injure, and displace civilians, and to attack civilian objects, including IDP shelters, hospitals and mosques, with total disregard for international law. This must end.”

The UN Human Rights Office has confirmed that at least 46 civilians were killed in artillery and drone strikes in the Abu Shouk and Daraja Oula neighbourhoods and the Abu Shouk IDP camp. This includes at least 14 civilians who were killed during attacks on 5 and 7 October on the Saudi Hospital - the last major functioning health care facility in North Darfur. The hospital, which has repeatedly come under attack, was already operating at a reduced capacity, before suffering further substantial damage in these latest attacks.

At least seven other civilians were reportedly summarily executed in home-to-home searches during RSF ground attacks. Initial information indicates that these killings may have been ethnically motivated, targeting members of the Zaghawa community.

“I urge the RSF - indeed all parties to the conflict - to draw lessons from this week’s conviction of Ali Kushayb by the International Criminal Court for the war crimes and crimes against humanity he committed in Darfur,”said Türk.

The High Commissioner also reiterated his call for UN Member States with direct influence to take urgent measures to protect civilians and to prevent further atrocities in El Fasher and across Darfur.