Due to escalating security concerns and attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, our carrier has made the difficult decision to suspend operations to Port Sudan through the Red Sea route. As a result, the IRC has been compelled to seek alternative routes for the delivery of essential pharmaceutical supplies which are critical for life saving health services.

Eatizaz Yousif Country Director of IRC in Sudan Said;

“Our logistics partner has proposed rerouting through another shipping line operating from Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates to Port Sudan, representing over 40% increase from the original freight cost. These revised shipping routes not only extend the delivery but also incur significantly higher costs and additional administrative complexities compared to the direct shipment of supplies to Port Sudan, the primary hub for aid agencies in the region. Shipments that took one or two weeks, maximum, now take months to reach us. The alternative routes involve longer transportation distances, leading to increased transit times consequently causing delays in delivering critical aid to those in need, making our operations both challenging and expensive.”

At a time when around half of Sudan’s population is in need of assistance, and the country faces the world’s largest internal displacement crisis, it is critical that humanitarian aid be allowed to enter Sudan through all available routes so that it can reach civilians without delay.

Despite these obstacles, the IRC continues to ensure the timely and secure delivery of vital supplies to those affected by the crisis. Since the outbreak of conflict on April 15, 2023, the IRC has adapted its programs and intensified its response in Sudan to address the escalating humanitarian needs. This includes prioritizing needs-based emergency responses to internally displaced persons (IDPs) through multi-sectoral economic recovery and development initiatives, as well as providing essential health and nutrition services, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance. Additionally, the IRC continues to offer integrated protection services, with a focus on comprehensive support for women, girls, and children, along with empowerment services for survivors of gender-based violence.