Fifteen months since the beginning of the armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, millions of people do not have access to essential services like food, water, and healthcare. Nearly a quarter of the country’s population have fled their homes and lost their livelihoods while months of fighting have taken a heavy toll on civilian infrastructure.

“The humanitarian situation in towns like Al Fasher, where people have been trapped in fighting for months, is critical,” said Pierre Dorbes, the head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Sudan. “Some areas of the country are not even reachable by phone, which makes it nearly impossible to operate. Meanwhile, throughout the country, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society volunteers have been working at great personal risk.”

Millions of Sudanese civilians struggle to access the basics for survival like water points and agricultural land. Fighting and displacement have forced farmers to miss planting seasons. This, combined with rising food prices, is leaving many families to go without enough to eat.

The rules of international humanitarian law are clear: civilians and civilian objects, including infrastructure and agricultural land, are protected. The ICRC speaks directly the parties to the conflict about their obligations to ensure that people living in the territories under their control can meet essential needs, including adequate food and water supply.

In the first half of 2024, the ICRC, often in partnership with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has been providing emergency assistance and helping improve access to essential services. However, difficult access, including deteriorating security and administrative challenges, continue to hamper humanitarian relief efforts.

“What we managed to do in the past six months is very little compared to the vast suffering we see every day,” Mr. Dorbes said. “People urgently need more help, and we call on the parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and to do everything in their power to improve humanitarian access."