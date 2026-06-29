Escalating RSF drone strikes on El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, are killing civilians, cutting off access to food, water, and fuel, and paving the way for a ground offensive that would put hundreds of thousands of people at grave risk, triggering a major humanitarian emergency, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is warning today.

Drone strikes on fuel depots and water stations have left residents facing acute shortages of both fuel and water. As advances of ground troops progress, civilians risk being trapped in El Obeid if key evacuation routes towards Kosti are blocked.

The advances around El Obeid reflect patterns seen in El Fasher, where encirclement was followed by widespread attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, leaving hospitals and aid providers unable to meet acute needs. El Obeid risks facing the same trajectory without sustained international action to halt the offensive.

"What is happening in El Obeid today could become a repeat of the horrors we saw in El Fasher where civilians became targets" said Richard Data, IRC Sudan Country Director. "When water stops running and fuel runs out, people cannot survive, and when roads are intentionally blocked, people cannot escape, leaving them without any protection.

An attack on El Obeid could trigger a large-scale movement of displaced people toward White Nile state, where numbers of internally displaced people are already increasing. Almost 2000 people have already fled to White Nile from El Obeid in recent weeks. But the conditions that typically enable people to leave, including functioning roads, fuel for transport, and physical safety are rapidly disappearing as attacks continue. Many people will be unable to move even if they want to, facing a choice between a city under siege and roads that are no longer safe to travel.

The IRC is calling on all parties to uphold their obligations to protect civilians. The RSF should heed to international calls to halt its offensive. It is vital that all those with influence and connections to the RSF use their relationships to avert a further atrocity in Sudan. Civilians who wish to, must be able to leave safely, and all parties must ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to maintain life saving services.

IRC is warning that without an immediate cessation of hostilities, Al Obeid risks becoming another trapped population and White Nile risks being overwhelmed by a displacement wave it is not resourced to absorb.

When the conflict began in 2023, the IRC adapted its programs and scaled up our response to address increased humanitarian needs. Despite operational challenges, the IRC continues to provide support in Blue Nile, Gedaref, Khartoum, River Nile, South Kordofan and White Nile states and is working on re-establishing its presence in Jazera state. We have an office in Port Sudan and are expanding our presence into other states, including Darfur.