As the first-ever Africa Energy Expo (AEE) wrapped up at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda, delegates and participants alike expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate to find solutions to the continent’s energy and utilities challenges and leverage its immense opportunities.

Organised by Informa Markets (www.InformaMarkets.com) and endorsed by Rwanda’s Ministry of Infrastructure, the event saw Africa’s most influential decision-makers and visionaries convene for three days of high-level discussions on critical issues in the sector.

Furthering the Africa Power Vision (https://apo-opa.co/3Cf7Hyi) goals and objectives and driving progress towards SDG7 (affordable and clean energy) was a firm focus of the AEE, which was officially opened by H.E. Olivier Kabera, Minister of State at the Rwanda Ministry of Infrastructure.

Day one of the AEE’s flagship event, the exclusive Leadership Summit, comprised three roundtables at which government ministers, regulators, and utilities CEOs tackled pressing issues. Themed ‘Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance to fuel the energy transition’ discussions centred around universal electrification across the continent, the need for a resilient policy framework to capitalise on the African Single Electricity Market, and strategic measures for enhancing the continent's energy future.

Sustainable energy solutions under the spotlight

The second day of the three-day pan-African event commenced with a leadership chat on ‘Financing Africa’s future: Scaling green investments and unlocking capital for Net-Zero’, focused on scaling green finance and unlocking the trillions needed to decarbonise Africa’s economies.

This was followed by a panel on ‘Financing Energy Access in Africa for on-grid projects’, delving into the role of the public and private sectors in funding energy projects and supporting green bond markets to reduce financing costs.

‘From the lens of World Bank - Achieving universal energy access in Africa’, offered insights into global efforts and strategies to expand energy access on the continent. At the same time, a fireside chat titled ‘Fast-tracking climate action: Breaking through the roadblocks’ discussed the hurdles in implementing sustainable energy projects and climate action in Africa.

Building on the previous day’s roundtables, a session on Africa’s Single Electricity Market was followed by a high-level panel on the role of innovation in last-mile rural electrification with decentralised renewable energy (DRE), and discussions on optimising gas-to-power for a sustainable future.

Innovative financing and technology solutions

The final day of AEE continued the momentum with discussions on innovative financing and technology integration into Africa's energy sector. The day began with a leadership chat on ‘Global investor insights: Ground-breaking financing models moving the needle for Africa’s energy sector’, which explored transformative financing models from global investors.

Following this, a panel on ‘Integrating Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) into the grid’ addressed strategies for incorporating DRE into existing energy systems to enhance rural electrification and market attractiveness for investments.

The conversation around green technology continued with a fireside chat on ‘The promise of green hydrogen in the transition to a low-carbon energy system’, exploring the strategic role of green hydrogen in decarbonising the energy sector.

Building on this success

“We are so proud of the success of the first Africa Energy Expo and its pivotal role in highlighting critical areas for development, investment, and collaboration necessary to advance Africa's energy access and sustainability agenda. With its high-level attendees, extensive networking opportunities and discussions aimed at spurring action and collaboration towards sustainable energy solutions, AEE is set to become a vital platform for the continent’s energy stakeholders. It’s the first truly pan-African event in this sector, designed for Africans, by Africans,” said Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director – Energy, Informa Markets.

More than 120 exhibitors representing the continent’s rapidly expanding energy sector, and by-invitation investment and hosted buyer programmes were some of the other key attractions of the 2024 Africa Energy Expo.

Exhibitors included Tanelec, JA Solar, Sako Power, City Power, Emirates National Copper Factory, Giza Cables, and more.

Participant feedback

“The inaugural Africa Energy Expo has been a landmark event, providing a platform to showcase innovative energy solutions crucial for sustainable development.” Eng. Gissima Nyamo-Hanga, MD, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco).

“This event has been invaluable for exchanging ideas and strategies that enhance energy access across Africa. The insights gained here are pivotal, especially around expanding generation capacity with a keen focus on sustainability and efficiency.” Dr. Eng. Harrison E. Mutikanga, CEO, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited.

“The Africa Energy Expo has successfully brought together leaders and innovators from across the continent, demonstrating the power of collaboration. It has been a unique opportunity to learn from peers and explore new ways of integrating renewable energy solutions.” Ernest Sipho Mkhonta, Managing Director, Eswatini Electricity Company, Kingdom of Eswatini.

“The discussions and relationships formed at the Africa Energy Expo are a testament to our collective commitment to a more integrated and collaborative energy market across Africa.” James Wahogo, Secretary General, Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP).

“The importance of innovation and sustainable practices in the energy sector has never been more evident. It’s clear that ongoing investments in renewable energy are key for a sustainable energy future.” Tarik Hamane, CEO, Office National de l'Electricité et de l'Eau Potable – ONEE, Morocco.

“The AEE has provided a critical platform for sharing best practices in renewable energy and rural electrification. It represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to achieve universal energy access across the continent.” Dr. Owolabi Sunday, Acting Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access Department, Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria.

Visit the website for more information: www.Africa-EnergyExpo.com.