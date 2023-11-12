The Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Africa at the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee has commended the collaboration between the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and Somali leadership for stabilising Somalia.

At a dinner in her honour in Mogadishu, after a three-day visit, the UN ASG noted considerable progress in the country compared to her previous visit. She emphasised the timeliness and insightfulness of her visit, reassuring ATMIS and Somali leaders of continued UN support.

“I go with a lot of admiration. This country has made great strides. I was here a couple of years ago and I see the progress. I want to assure each of you that we gained a lot of insights from you that should help our organisation, the UN, to have a strategy that is more supportive, that aligns with the needs of the Somali people,” said the ASG.

Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar lauded the AU and international partners for their role in Somalia’s progress. He acknowledged ATMIS, the EU, and the UN for aiding Somalia’s recovery and stability.

“Somalia would not have been the Somalia of today without all your support. Somalia has come a long way,” said the State Minister.

The AU Special Representative and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Souef briefed ASG Pobee on Somalia’s humanitarian situation, ATMIS troops’ drawdown, and the overall transition, including addressing flood issues caused by El Nino rains.

“We have had a productive meeting with officials of UNSOS, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and our sector commanders to see how we can address the issue of flood caused by the El Nino rains,” said Ambassador Souef.

During her visit, the ASG engaged in discussions with the Special Representative and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, and Ambassadors from ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs).

The dinner held at ATMIS Mission Headquarters was attended by high-level officials, including Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar; the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing; the ASG and Head of UNSOS, Aisa Kacyira Kirabo; the UN Deputy Special Representative for Somalia, Anita Kiki Gbeho; ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, the Deputy Force Commanders, and the diplomatic corps.