The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, welcomed H.E. Sune Krogstrup, the Danish Ambassador to ECOWAS and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Abuja. The purpose of the gathering is to strengthen the 20-year relationship that has existed between the Royal Kingdom of Denmark and the ECOWAS Commission.

The discussions during the audience revolved around the prospects of a new cooperation agreement between the ECOWAS Commission and the Danish Government under the Africa Partnership for Peace and Stability (APPS) Program – Phase V.

Ambassador Krogstrup conveyed his intentions regarding the forthcoming visit to Nigeria and ECOWAS of H.E. Dan Jannik Jørgensen, Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy.

The meeting also delved into the ECOWAS Commission’s ongoing efforts and engagements with member states in transition. Topics such as the political situation in the Republic of Niger, post-election disputes in Sierra Leone, and the ongoing elections in Liberia were discussed.

Ambassador Krogstrup acknowledged the diligent efforts of the ECOWAS Commission in addressing security and economic challenges within the sub-region. The Royal Kingdom of Denmark reiterated its commitment to providing continuous support through intervention programs.