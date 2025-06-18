This year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference&exhibition will feature a multi-track program examining how regulatory reform, foreign investment and domestic growth have shaped the market over the past five decades, and how greater collaboration, capital expenditure and local participation will shape the next 50 years of development.

Strategic Track

The AOG 2025 Strategic Track will feature a series of panel discussions, keynote addresses and in-conversation with sessions, all of which aim to provide key insight into the state of play of Angola’s oil and gas market. A session on Angola at 50: The Oil&Gas Industry – a catalyst for economic transformation will examine the role oil and gas has and will continue to play in unlocking economic opportunities for the country – from job creation to fuel security to revenue generation and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, with the country on track for a $60 billion upstream investment drive in the coming five years and a 2025 licensing round set to offer 10 blocks in the offshore Kwanza and Benguela basins, Angola offers strategic investment opportunities for exploration and production firms. The AOG 2025 Strategic Track will feature sessions on The Role of Onshore&Shallow Water Operations in Maintaining Production Levels; and Strategic Partnerships: Unlocking Africa’s Deepwater Potential, tackling development opportunities across the market. Additionally, sessions on From Extraction to Expansion: Financing Angola’s Oil&Gas Development and Increased Production Through Investment Friendly Reforms, will examine the impact reform has played on the market and how amended policies and improved fiscals have strengthened the competitiveness of doing business in Angola.

Beyond the upstream sector, Angola targets 445,000 bpd in refining capacity, with a focus on reducing petroleum imports and bolstering regional fuel security. The Strategic Track will share insight into these objectives, with sessions on Towards a Secure Energy Future: Accelerating Downstream Development to Meet Market Demands; The Role of National Champions in Angola’s Development; Strategic Investments in Angola’s Logistics and Energy Infrastructure; and Building Tomorrow’s Workforce.

Technical Track

Geared towards service companies, innovators and data analytics firms, the AOG 2025 Technical Track will examine how technology-driven solutions will support oil and gas development in Angola. The Technical Track aligns closely with the broader goals of the nation to increase exploration, accelerate low-carbon fuel production while unlocking new opportunities for sustainable development. Sessions on Driving Investment for Seismic Opportunities in Angola and Best Practice Strategies for Successful Exploration in the Okavango Basin will explore the impact data and technology play on unlocking new frontiers in Angola.

Additionally, sessions on Economic Diversification Through Gas; Towards Net-Zero: Decarbonizing Operations; and AI and Machine-Learning: Enhancing Efficiency, Safety and Minimizing Environmental Impact will provide critical insight into emerging opportunities in Angola’s low-carbon space. Focus areas will include natural gas projects, how technology such as machine learning can enhance efficiency while reducing emissions and the role research and development plays in supporting Angolan oil and gas development. In addition to panel discussions, a series of presentations will take place across the Technical Track, led by global data and analytics providers, Angolan government leaders and major operators.

Additional Features

In addition to the main conference program, AOG 2025 will host a dedicated deal-room. Designed as a high-impact ‘Dragon’s Den’ style platform, the deal room offers Angolan entrepreneurs and innovators the chance to pitch their products and services to global operators. The deal room fosters collaboration, local participation and partnerships. Meanwhile, AOG 2025 will also host a pre-conference program on September 2, ahead of the main conference agenda. The pre-conference includes specialized workshops and sessions led by experts and is designed for engineers, geologists, project managers and financiers.