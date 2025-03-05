Tanzania is strengthening its position in the global lithium market, driven by a combination of government initiatives and active participation from international exploration and production companies.

The country has witnessed a surge in investment since implementing a 2023 ban on the export of raw lithium, enacted to encourage downstream investments, with a strong pipeline of projects underway.

Strategic Programs Entice Investment

The Tanzanian government has launched several strategic programs to attract new investments across both the lithium and broader critical minerals sector. In late 2024, the country introduced the Tanzania Critical and Strategic Mineral Strategy (https://apo-opa.co/3F6lt7P). Currently in the stakeholder consultation phase, the initiative aims to optimize the management of key resources such as lithium by facilitating exploration, mining and local beneficiation and strengthening supply chain management.

Additionally, in October 2024, the Geological Survey of Tanzania announced a 73 billion TZS High-Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey (https://apo-opa.co/4knbVFx) – a nationwide initiative designed to map the country’s mineral resources, including lithium. With less than 20% of the country surveyed to date, the program aims to map up to 50% of Tanzania’s market by 2030, supporting investments and exploration projects.

In September 2024, Tanzania partnered with the Minerals Security Partnership (https://apo-opa.co/4knbWcz), a coalition of 14 Western countries and the European Commission, to increase access to financing, share technical expertise and strengthen supply chains for critical minerals such as lithium and graphite. These strategic programs are expected to support new investments across the lithium value chain.

Private Sector-Driven Growth

Private sector participation is also gaining momentum, with several international mining companies investing in Tanzanian lithium exploration and production projects. In July 2024, Australian firm AustChina (https://apo-opa.co/41pa7D9) completed exploration on four high-priority lithium targets at its Chenene Project, confirming high-grade lithium deposits. In April 2024, Dubai-based Titanium Lithium identified lithium-bearing minerals – including lepidolite, spodumene and hectorite – at its Titan 1 and Titan 2 projects. U.S.-based CGrowth Capital (https://apo-opa.co/3DuqqXn) also discovered lithium deposits during a field mapping exercise in Tanzania’s Dodoma Region.

Amid these developments, the upcoming African Mining Week will connect Tanzanian lithium projects and developers with potential investment partners. The event will spotlight opportunities across Tanzania and Africa’s entire lithium value chain, fostering collaboration and highlighting investment prospects.

