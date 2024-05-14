The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has conferred Ghanaian citizenship upon the legendary musician, humanitarian, and global icon, Stevland Hardaway Morris, popularly known as, Stevie Wonder.

This conferment, according to President Akufo-Addo, not only recognize his immense talent and achievements, but also acknowledge his deep connection to the African continent, and his tireless efforts to promote unity, solidarity and cultural exchanges among all peoples of African descent.

He said his decision to become a citizen of Ghana is a testament to his profound respect and admiration for our nation's history, culture, and values.

Describing his new citizenship as a vivid manifestation of the goals of the Year of Return, which was commemorated in 2019 as a bridge between the African peoples on both sides of the Atlantic, he called on all to “draw inspiration from his legacy, and strive to build a future where creativity flourishes, diversity is celebrated, and the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood transcend all differences.”

“In conferring Ghanaian citizenship upon Stevie Wonder, we not only extend our warmest embrace to a beloved son of Africa, but also reaffirm our belief in the enduring spirit of Pan-Africanism and the global African family, and the boundless potential of our continent and all its descendants”, he added.

Stevie Wonder joins several generations of diasporans like missionaries, policemen, lawyers, doctors, health workers, writers, artists, musicians, who have committed their lives to make Ghana their home.

Notable amongst them, the President said, are the likes of “George Padmore, close associate of our first President, Kwame Nkrumah; Bob Marley’s widow, Rita, who has found a home with us in Aburi; Maya Angelou, a contemporary of mine at the University of Ghana, Legon, the celebrated writer, who spent a considerable part of her youth with us; and W.E.B du Bois, the great scholar, who also found a home in Ghana, and is buried here.”

Defining his life as synonymous with creativity and the transformative power of music, he said Stevie Wonder’s illustrious career, spanning over six decades, has “not only captivated the hearts and minds of millions around the world with his soulful melodies and unparalleled talent, but has also used his platform to champion social justice, equality and human rights.”

“From his timeless classics, that have become anthems of hope and inspiration, to his tireless advocacy for the rights of persons with disabilities, Stevie Wonder has touched the lives of countless individuals, and left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness,” he added.

The President cited a personal favourite and oft-cited statement of the famous Jamaican reggae star, Peter Tosh, who once said, quite rightly, “don't care where you come from, as long as you're a black man, you're an African.