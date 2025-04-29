On 23 April 2025, the Chairperson of the Working Group on Extractive Industries, Environment and Human Rights Violations (WGEI) of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Commission), transmitted a Letter of Urgent Appeal to His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia. The appeal expressed serious concern over the hazardous lead contamination in Kabwe, Central Province, and its grave impact on the health and rights of local communities, including children.

The Working Group highlighted alarming findings regarding the elevated blood lead levels among children and the environmental degradation caused by continued mining waste activities. The Chairperson urged the Government of the Republic of Zambia to take immediate measures including suspending hazardous operations, conducting an independent environmental and public health assessment, implementing clean-up and remediation efforts, and establishing medical and livelihood support systems for affected populations.

The African Commission reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Government of Zambia to promote environmental justice, safeguard human rights, and advance the objectives of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Honourable Commissioner Solomon Ayele Dersso

Chairperson, Working Group on Extractive Industries, Environment and Human Rights Violations (WGEI)

African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights