Africa CDC welcomes the call by the Pandemic Fund [1] on 3rd February 2023, seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) for potential projects to be funded under its first Call for Proposals. Africa CDC further encourages African Union (AU) Member States to actively participate in the Pandemic Fund activities and submit their EOIs by the set date of 24 February 2023. Africa CDC has made itself available to support AU Member States and other regional entities as they develop and submit their EOIs and proposals.

Africa CDC is an observer at the Board of the Pandemic Fund, and we have emphasised the need for inclusive representation in the governance structures, and technical teams and the Secretariat to inform the important work of the Pandemic Fund. We are pleased to note that regional and gender balance at these three levels continues to improve as the Fund evolves.

As an integral part of the African approach to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, the African Union and Africa CDC initiated Africa’s New Public Health Order, which aims to set the course for how Africa deals with its public health realities. The New Public Health Order is built on five pillars, four of which all relate to the high-impact priorities set out in the first round call of the Pandemic Fund, namely surveillance and early warning, laboratory systems and health workforce. Africa CDC is also an autonomous institution of the AU charged with the mandate for coordinating Africa’s disease prevention and control. Africa CDC is the convening platform for AU Member States on health security matters.

Africa CDC is convinced that the New Public Health Order brings the changes necessary for improved global preparedness and response to disease threats and health emergencies. One key aspect is regional strategies and action, based on mandates of regional institutions like Africa CDC. However, Africa CDC has not yet been accredited by the Pandemic Fund to be an Implementing Entity (IE) [2]. This has considerably constrained the ability of Africa CDC, in the context of the Pandemic Fund, to play its AU-mandated role as convenor and coordinator of health security in Africa.

To this end, Africa CDC is unable to participate in the first call for EOIs, indeed the First Call for Proposals as well. By its mandate, Africa CDC will await the outcome of the request to be an Implementing Entity so that it can play its rightful role of being a convenor and coordinator for health security in Africa.

Africa CDC once again urges all AU Member States to fully participate in the Pandemic Fund’s first Call for Proposals including the call for EOIs.

[1] https://apo-opa.info/3jZeovr

[2] https://apo-opa.info/3IzIoI1