The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomes the holding of municipal council elections today, 18 October, in 16 municipalities in eastern, central and southern Libya, following the interruption of the process on 16 August. The Mission commends the agreement reached between the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) and the relevant authorities to enable the resumption of this important electoral process, contributing to the restoration of the legitimacy of local governance institutions. UNSMIL encourages all registered voters in those municipalities to exercise their right and vote today. UNSMIL reiterates its call for all security actors to ensure a peaceful and transparent environment that allows voters to freely exercise their democratic rights.

The Mission also welcomes the resumption of the electoral process in other municipalities which had earlier been disrupted or delayed and where voter registration is slated to start on 20 October with polling day expected in February 2026. The reopening of voter registration in these municipalities marks a crucial step toward ensuring that all Libyans can participate in shaping their local leadership. UNSMIL calls upon all eligible voters in these municipalities to register so as to enable them to exercise their right to vote in the near future.

UNSMIL commends HNEC and all its staff for continuation of this important process, which in the past 12 months has successfully conducted 91 municipal councils across the country, under challenging circumstances. It also commends local security officers for helping to create an enabling environment for elections.

The Mission reaffirms its continued support for inclusive and credible elections that reflect the will of the Libyan people and strengthen the foundations of democratic governance.