The ideals upon which the UN was founded 79 years ago continue to drive our collective efforts to address global challenges, especially those faced by countries such as Sudan.

For over 18 months, millions of people in Sudan have endured a devastating conflict.

Crisis upon crisis has hit Sudan – from mass displacement, to hunger, climate shocks, disease outbreaks, economic struggles, and violence against women and children.

These challenging times have only strengthened our resolve to continue supporting the people of Sudan.

Each time I meet with affected communities, I am encouraged by the Sudanese women, men and children whose strength, humanity and resilience shine light through these difficult times.

As we commemorate this UN Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building bridges for peace and creating sustainable solutions for the future of this country.

The Sudanese are looking to us – and the world – to stand with them and rally behind their calls for peace to prevail and for the opportunity to rebuild.

Even in the face of immense challenges and constraints, we are not giving up.

We will continue to push forward and scale up the delivery of life-saving assistance to communities in urgent need, wherever they are.

We will continue to advocate for Sudan’s friends to understand that even in the midst of this crisis, there are opportunities to focus on resilience and to support livelihoods.

We will continue to call on the parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

We will continue to raise our voices in solidarity with Sudanese civilians who are most affected, in calling for their protection and for their rights to a dignified life.

We will also continue to urge the international community to support the restoration of peace through meaningful political dialogue, and set the stage for a new chapter in Sudan’s history.

The hopes and futures of the Sudanese people are riding on what we do next. We cannot let them down.