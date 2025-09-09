The Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces today against the State of Qatar.

The attack targeted a meeting of Palestinian leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, to discuss means to reach a ceasefire agreement. The attack is a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of respect for the sovereignty of states and their territorial inviolability.

Egypt affirms that this attack sets a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable development, and is considered a direct assault on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, which plays a key role in mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Egypt views that this escalation undermines international efforts aimed at calming the situation and threatens security and stability in the entire region.

Egypt announces its full solidarity with the leadership and people of the State of Qatar and calls on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities regarding this flagrant Israeli violation, to take immediate action to halt the Israeli aggression, and to hold those responsible accountable, so that it does not add to Israel's usual impunity.